Earlier this week, a speedrun full of Super Mario 64 in less than two hours, blindfolded. Well, it turns out that the rider, Bubzia, was not satisfied with destroying this seemingly impossible feat in a category, and has already done it again.

Bubzia has managed to win in just 24 minutes and 16 seconds, without using her eyes at all. This time he competed in the one-star category, which involves pulling off loads of pixel-perfect feats to skip sections of the game. Bubzia runs them all and glides effortlessly through the levels as if she always knows exactly where she is, based solely on sound and memory.

As you can imagine, completing the game with a single star requires a ton of tricks, which are often ridiculously difficult to pull off. For that reason, Bubzia is the only person to have presented a race in this category blindfolded, while the usual one-star leaderboards are vibrant and packed with competition.

However, there are a fair amount of runners going for other records blindfolded in Super Mario 64. The 16-star category has seven competitors, and is currently in the hands of nobori56 with a time of 23 minutes, 48 ​​seconds. The competition is certainly fierce: Bubzia’s record from five days ago on the 70-star leaderboard has already been broken, now at one hour and 26 minutes.

When a game is so popular on the scene speedrunning What Super Mario 64, it is inevitable that runners will find more impressive ways to overcome it. The first Super Mario game is no stranger to this, as runners complete levels without looking in just one minute. It’s easy to see why fans are choosing these new and exciting challenges, as the main race is so well optimized that it can take months of work just to cut the time by a second. That can make looking for a new way to play very attractive.