The presidential candidate of the Democratic Party (DP), Lee Jae-myung, prepares to use non-fungible tokens to raise funds for his campaign.

The party will issue NFTs to those who donate money for the upcoming presidential election campaign. The NFTs will contain images of the candidate and their promises.

In an interview with Yonhap News, campaign official Kim Nam-kook said the party is doing this to appeal to the younger generation.

“Since the young generation in their 20s and 30s is interested in emerging technologies, including virtual assets, NFTs and the metaverse, this type of fundraising could be attractive to them.” Nam-kook said.

The DP also notes that it is exploring new ways to use new technologies, including using NFT in campaigns and accepting cryptocurrency donations.

Recently, Another DP member also announced that he would accept donations in cryptocurrencies. Representative Lee Kwang-jae mentioned that he would be accepting cryptocurrency donations in mid-January.

“It is high time that we undertake innovative experiments to improve our understanding of these future technologies and change perceptions of digital currencies and NFTs,” Lee wrote.

Apart from this, Lee stressed that politicians must be leaders in embracing digital transformation. He noted that policies and laws are not catching up with digital developments.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission announced in early November that NFTs would not be regulated. However, a few weeks later, the FSC backtracked by announcing that NFTs would be taxed in January 2022.

The amendment to the law will require a 20% tax payment on income from digital assets in excess of 2.5 million won ($ 2,100). However, the implementation of the tax was delayed one year due to the flaws pointed out by the DP.

