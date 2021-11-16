When in the last edition of the Goya Awards the category of animated film was dispatched in a jiffy and by default, many of us thought that, perhaps, it was not so difficult to have a Goya at home. Well, three crazy people (Esau Dharma, David Galán Galindo, Pablo Vara) have got down to work and for that they have created ‘Gora Automatikoa‘, the most radical animated film of recent years.

With a Goya everything is better

Directed by David Galán Galindo (‘Secret Origins’), Esau Dharma (‘Pixel Theory’) and Pablo Vara (‘At the End Everyone Dies’), ‘Gora Automatikoa’ is a crazy story based on real events in which three losers embark on an absurd adventure for the most selfish of reasons: to win a prize! Comedy, songs and the absurd go hand in hand in an animated film that is a comical attack on Spanish cinema.

It seemed that no one had wanted to take care of the disaster that it was for our industry to award an animated film as mediocre for default, but it was only a matter of time before someone felt the urge to shout to the sky and put a system to the test. of reward and recognition as peculiar as ours when it comes to approaching animated cinema.

All three directors of the film have the talent, the huevazos and the courage of attack the system and pay him with the same currency. ‘Gora Automatikoa’ is a witty, twisted and very crazy joke that shakes the foundations of punishment and the reward of Spanish cinema with a free and profane Molotov cocktail. ‘Gora Automatikoa’ is easy, cheap, she does what comes out of her tail and has a couple of minutes to spare. And I don’t say it: they say it.





Obviously, they do not have it easy to achieve their goal. For starters, the movie’s animation is light years away from a movie, citing one of the most influential critics of the moment, “for real.” But as Galindo, Dharma and Vara know well, here we had to stake it all on wit and sheer comedy. And in that sense, after a few first minutes that will put more than one viewer to the test, the film more than delivers.

Once the trip starts and we assimilate the little shame Of those involved, the film stands out for its amusing bet on the conditions to which an animated film that wishes to compete for an Academy Award is subjected. And nothing better than irreverence to carry out such a provocative plan.





As if this were not enough, reality approaches fiction as the race for the awards draws closer, but best of all is the series of layers that surrounds a story that begins as a private joke and will end up shaking more of an academic. Because, yeah, it’s a joke, but it’s going to put everyone to the test. In some ways, it is the particular “No to war” of three filmmakers wanting to tease and to follow the rules while pushing them to the limit.

In the end, she will not be the only candidate for the award this year, but she is certainly the one who has the clearest intentions and what she wants to say. And he does it from the complicit laugh and the nudge, with cameos that are not, pujas for everyone, a very healthy sense of irresponsibility and enough laughing jokes not to know how to choose one of all. Is that even the title is good. Gora Gora!