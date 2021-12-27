Fans of The Last of Us 2 have shown their love for the franchise in many different ways, with fan art being the most common way to show appreciation for the series. However, a fan of The Last of Us 2 has done something a little different, using the GTA Online Character Creator to create and play as Ellie.

It’s not the first time fans of The Last of Us 2 have made the most of a video game’s character creator. For example, one player managed to bring Abby to The Sims 4, perfectly capturing her facial features and distinctive braided hair. Because the customization options in GTA Online are so deep, many players have managed to transform their favorite characters into criminals suitable for the online sandbox.

Reddit user Broozyr is responsible for creating GTA Online themed The Last of Us 2, and there’s a lot to appreciate in his version of Ellie. Ellie’s tied up hairstyle is clearly depicted, and the color matches very well. His jeans are ripped, making them appear to have been worn often, an appropriate touch given the character’s need to survive during an apocalypse. He also wears a T-shirt and an overshirt, the same outfit seen in the game.

Although fans should be very familiar with the outfit, as it appeared during some important scenes in The Last of Us 2, such as Nora’s death, it is the detail on Ellie’s arm that really ties together the character’s creation. A raven tattoo covers your arm, and while the design is certainly different from Ellie’s moth and leaves, it captures the overall concept of a great tattoo. Aside from the tribute to Ellie’s tattoo, the beloved survivor wears some bracelets, one of which stands out.

In The Last of Us 2, Ellie and Dina wear matching bracelets, a subtle but significant detail that highlights their relationship. Although it is impossible to have the exact same bracelet in GTA Online, the brown studded bracelet is an excellent substitute. With all these details, it is easy to recognize that this created character is destined to be Ellie. The fan has also provided an image of the back of their Ellie design, and since the game it came from has a third-person perspective, the image looks perfect. From the back, Ellie looks the same as in The Last of Us 2, with the shirt, hair, and gun in hand that match perfectly.

While it remains to be seen if Broozyr will create other The Last of Us characters like Joel within GTA Online, they have done a fabulous job with Ellie. Considering that his post has over 1,400 upvotes, many players seem to agree that they have put the character creator to good use.