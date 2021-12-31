The Apex Legends community of players has been enjoying the arrival of a large amount of content to the Respawn Entertainment video game for some time, especially since the launch in season 10, so today we will show you in detail, an aspect that makes the weapon in unstoppable.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the Rampage LMG has slowly established itself as one of the most powerful weapons in the video game. Despite this, it takes a lot of practice to shoot as the gun’s rate of fire is incredibly slow, making it very relentless if you’re not precise.

This is especially evident when shooting from the hip at close range, where the Rampage’s bullet spread can spiral out of control in seconds. Well, that was until an Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant shared a simple hack that makes Rampage almost 100% accurate up close.

How to accurately shoot with the Rampage in Apex Legends

When fighting at close range in Apex Legends, it is often better to shoot from the hip rather than using the optic or iron sight. This is particularly important when using LMG like Rampage, as your movement speed is significantly reduced while doing ADS. As a result, many players get frustrated that their bullets with the Rampage seem to go everywhere except the target.

Seeking to help gamers, The Gaming Merchant revealed a simple trick that involves reducing the speed of fire with the weapon, rather than simply holding down the trigger. This ensures that the bullets from the light machine gun will always hit their intended target as long as their aim is sharp.

To perfect this trick, it’s worth heading to the shooting range and shooting from left to right while shooting from the hip. This helps you get used to shooting opponents at close range while on the move, rather than just sitting in a stationary position.