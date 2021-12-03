Last August we informed you that Windows 11 was going to make it much more difficult to change the default browser (and in general, of any default application), forcing dozens of steps to change what was previously solved with a couple of clicks.

This was because the new operating system no longer allowed to change the application responsible for the ‘web browsing‘, but was based on changing the application linked to each file extension (**. html, .shtml and **. htm * separately, for example) and each protocol (http: // and https: // separately, again).





This movement was highly criticized by users and by rival browsers, who saw how – after a time of tolerance and coexistence – Microsoft was once again demonstrating ‘tics’ typical of the Browser Wars of the 90s.

News like the recent crash of Edge Reflector, or yesterday about the intrusive (and aggressive) message from Microsoft to discourage users from downloading Google Chrome … they are nothing more than a deepening of said trend.

One of lime and one of sand

However, Microsoft seems to give ‘one of lime and another of sand’, as it seems to have finally been guided by the criticisms of the users and, at least with regard to the mechanism to change the browser, has decided make changes to the latest build of Windows 11, 22509, now available on the Dev channel of the Insider program.

Thus, in this new build of Windows 11 —which is not necessarily linked to any version of the stable version, so we cannot know when we will experience the changes Dev— a new “Set Default” option will be introduced in the ‘Default Applications’ section of the Operating System Settings.

These screenshots, shared by Microsoft engineer Rafael Rivera, show that although it is still possible to differentiate the configuration of each extension and protocol, now it is added a new button to globally configure the default browser condition, which for now only affects HTML and HTM files, but not – for example – PDFs.

Before





After