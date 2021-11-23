The Mexican authorities are closely following an inflation that is particularly worrying in the Aztec country. And I say especially because of the fact that we are talking about one of the economies that has been making the most decisions in this regard since these inflationary pressures began to intensify. Well, there are many economists who, taking into account underlying inflation, are calm and waiting for said cost inflation to be transitory. However, more and more pessimists are warning of the dangers of such inflation and its increasing trend.

And we must know that we are talking about an inflation that is already climbing to a maximum, not seeing similar records in the country for practically five years. If we look at the indicators, we can see how the interannual rate of inflation, taking into account general inflation, stands at 6.24%. The Bank of Mexico, in the face of such inflationary level, has updated its expectations, becoming more flexible with prices that are expected to moderate in the following year; But this does not mean that the central bank has made decisions.

Faced with such inflation, the Bank of Mexico, Banxico, has again revised the Interbank Interest rate, placing it at 5% for the next few months. In this sense, we are talking about a real interest rate of -1.16%, because with inflation soaring, any increase is still insufficient. However, we must point out that this rate accumulates an increase of 100 basis points this year. In other words, it is the fourth consecutive time in a year that the Governing Board of Banco de México reviews the reference rate, increasing it in order to avoid inflation.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

Thus, Banco de México pursues that price stability that the economy needs in a scenario of economic recovery, and in which demand has skyrocketed as the economy has reopened. However, we must bear in mind that the incidence of the pandemic in the country, added to certain factors that continue to make full economic recovery impossible, have ended up weakening the Mexican economy to the point that it has once again registered a contraction in the third trimester. A situation that should concern us because of the scenario that we find ourselves here: Stagflation?

Stagflation, as we define in Economipedia, is the combination of inflation and economic stagnation. This phenomenon unites these two concepts, which when produced at the same time are devastating for the economy.

For some time now, the supply shock to which the economy has been subjected, coupled with a reactivation of demand worldwide, has left uncouples that have ended up leading to inflation. These decouples, as shown by core inflation, are very localized and are expected to be transitory, but this does not mean that inflation continues to grow over the months. Well, we must know that the main central banks continue to trust that said inflation is temporary, but the Federal Reserve plans to start tapering now, while many members of the European Central Bank question Lagarde’s attitude for not initiating the withdrawal.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information

But to this is added a scenario in which the weak recovery of the Mexican economy has shown, precisely, its weakness. In this sense, it should be noted that Mexico was the economy of the region that injected the least stimuli into the economy, not being able to contribute more than 1% of its GDP. To this, we must add the delay in vaccination, as well as all those weaknesses that have led the Aztec country to be the economy that, together with Argentina, expects to recover later on the entire continent. But in summary, we must add that all of this that we are talking about has already begun to materialize, with a contraction that, based on the data, caused the Mexican GDP to fall by -0.2%.

Thus, we arrive at the difficult scenario of which we speak. In other words, the stagflation scenario. Well, it is necessary to mention that those policies that the Bank of Mexico is applying to contain inflation, that is, restrictions on credit through increases in the reference rate, are in the same way counterproductive in a scenario in which the economy shuts down , at the same time that the stimuli offered by the Government were already practically miniscule. That is, the policies that must be applied to combat inflation, on the other hand, hold back economic growth.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Therefore, having to stimulate economic growth because it is a loose economy, the Mexican economy faces a scenario of higher inflation. Well, we must know that the weak recovery of the Mexican economy requires dynamism, and this is only necessary by applying stimuli, letting credit flow, stimulating demand and, in short, applying policies that, ultimately, generate inflation. For this reason, we are talking about a difficult situation, as we must find a balance between these two scenarios, which would only be found in a return to normality and a moderation of inflation that could arrive next year.

In conclusion, Mexico must be very cautious in its actions, as it could be right and we would be talking about having anticipated other central banks in the right way, but we could also talk about a hasty withdrawal that would condemn Mexico to further stagnation . Be that as it may, many risks are on the table and no scenario, at this time of exceptional uncertainty, can be ruled out.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

Mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @Fcollmorales

LinkedIn: francisco-coll

Facebook: FcoCollMorales

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.