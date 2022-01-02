Data on pre-eclampsia, a severe form of high blood pressure that can lead to fatal outcomes for both mother and fetus, was collected over a 28-year period as part of the Boston Birth Cohort study originally designed to investigate genetic and environmental factors associated with premature births.

An analysis of the medical records of a racially diverse group of more than 6,000 women has contributed to evidence that some combination of biological, social and cultural factors, and not just race, is likely responsible for higher rates of preeclampsia among black women born in the United States compared to black women who immigrated to the country.

Taking into account weight, smoking, alcohol consumption, stress and diabetes

The results showed that the three groups of women who gave birth and were born in the United States had a higher risk profile for cardiovascular disease than their foreign-born counterparts after taking into account differences in weight, smoking, and alcohol consumption. , stress and diabetes.

For black women, the state of birth outside the United States and the shortest duration of residence (those who lived in the United States for less than 10 years) were associated with a 26% lower chance of preeclampsia. Birthplace status and length of residence in the United States were not significantly associated with the odds of preeclampsia among Hispanic and white mothers born outside the United States. According to the principal investigator of this study:

Some women come here healthier and become less healthy over time, probably by adopting habits from the dominant culture that increase poor health outcomes. Although we did not specifically analyze the impact of structural racism on health in this study, black women who were born outside the United States but who immigrated to the country recently may also be somewhat protected from the effects of discrimination because they tend to settle in residential areas concentrated in immigrants with greater social support.

However, more research is needed to explore the interplay of biological, psychosocial, and social determinants of health that contribute to pregnancy-related disparities in pre-eclampsia.