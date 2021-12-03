Resistance symbols

There was a time when Álex Pina, creator of La casa de papel, debated about the face to use for the now mythical mask. His final choices were very clear, Don Quixote and Dalí, considering that both faithfully embodied genius and madness. If he opted for the second option, it was primarily the mustache, which, in the opinion of the creative, “gives it an even more pop aspect,” he declared in an interview with Cinema Premiere.

We will never know what would have happened to the image of the ingenious hidalgo, but that of the Catalan artist has become something more. A reference in the series, but above all a symbol of resistance against the various social injustices around the world. So much so that the unmistakable face has been present in all kinds of demonstrations in places as varied as the same Spain, France, Greece, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Colombia, Chile, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

It also stands out that these marches have enhanced their respective messages with other characteristic elements of the show, which were incorporated due to their very strong symbolic load. Such is the case of the red jumpsuit whose design refers to the worker and its color to blood, the revolution and socialism. Not to mention the screams and the legends on banners, with a tired society that continually proclaims itself as “the fucking resistance.”

And the “Bella, ciao” … the popular song used as a hymn of the antifascist resistance during World War II has always been present in the Italian collective imagination, but it was La casa de papel that gave it a global character with its fight or die message.