Telephone has suffered a security breach, but unlike the cyberattack of 2017, this time it does affect its customers Movistar and O2, since both companies have recognized irregular access to your computer systems.

Apparently the security breach occurred last week but it has not been confirmed by Movistar and O2 until this afternoon. The security breach affects several thousand customers, whose personal data has been compromised.

The leaked data still would not have been exploited

Your exposed customer data includes basic and identification data, contact details, as well as information about the products and services contracted. For now, it seems that the attackers have not been able to access “or highly sensitive” banking information, such as passwords or the details of the calls made.

To inform its customers, Movistar is sending SMS with the following text:

Hello, this is IMPORTANT. We have detected (and it has already been blocked) an irregular access to our systems from suspicious IPs, which has allowed access to your basic and identification data, contact details, as well as information about the products and services contracted. There is no evidence that said data has been exploited and there has been no access to billing data, or call details, or access passwords. If you want more information you can call us at 1004.

The operator O2, also from the Telefónica group, has chosen to send a somewhat longer email where they explain to their customers what has happened:

We will contact you in relation to relevant information about the privacy of your data. We have detected unusual activity on our systems through irregular access from unidentified IP addresses. From the moment we detect it, we immediately proceed to block said access and take the necessary measures so that it does not occur again. However, this has allowed unauthorized third parties to have access to your basic identification and contact data, as well as information about the products and services that you have contracted with us. In any case and for your peace of mind, we want to confirm that they have not accessed other more sensitive information, such as billing and bank account information, call details, or your username or password to access the My O2 App. On the other hand, we inform you that we have no evidence that any type of exploitation of the affected data has been carried out, and we want to apologize for the inconvenience that this situation may cause you. If you have any questions or want more information, you can call us at our free service number -1551-. All the best The O2 team

Movistar confirms that the hole “has already been blocked”, which means that attackers will no longer be able to steal more data in this way. In addition, the operator reports that they have no evidence that the compromised data has been exploited, but of course, this is something that they cannot ensure, since it is possible that attackers take advantage of this personal data to carry out phishing attacks.

Via | elDiario.es