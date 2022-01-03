In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a scooter but do not plan to spend too much, there is an offer that surely interests you in a fairly complete model

There are more and more electric scooters for sale, as well as circulating, and the boom in this type of device has not stopped and it seems that it is going to increase as they become popular in the main cities. In addition, there are increasingly cheaper options.

For example, Media Markt sells a cheap electric scooter from Smartgyro right now which is perfect if you are looking for a model that does not exhaust your budget. It costs 299 euros and it has little or nothing to envy to the basic Xiaomi models.

This store offers free shipping to any part of Spain on purchases of this type, although if you prefer you can also collect your order for free in any of its physical stores, something that can be even faster.



This scooter has 25 km of maximum battery autonomy and a top speed of 25 km / h, although you can choose between several modes.

Currently it seems unlikely to have it before Three Kings Day, although in many establishments they would deliver it without problems on January 7.

It complies with several of the things that you should take into account when buying an electric scooter, such as having a good battery life or being foldable, essential to store it at home.

Both in battery and speed traces the characteristics of the Mi Electric Scooter 1S, which is also quite similar in terms of design, like practically all the others, since the model of the Asian firm has become a true standard for the entire sector.



With 250W of power, it has more than enough capacity to go up hills and slopes, although obviously the Pro models have something more at prices that can double the prices. 299 euros of this Smartgyro Xtreme Baggio 10.

To put things in context, the Mi Electric Scooter 3 that was just released just two months ago it costs 449 euros, so the price difference is more than considerable.

There are some more models that cost less than 300 euros and they are also worth it, although this one from Smartgyro is undoubtedly one of the best.