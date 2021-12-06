When Netflix published the amazing trailer for ‘Sweet Home’, a Korean horror series that adapts the eponymous Webtoon, promised what could be one of the great surprises of the year, with a narrative of confinement raised to full power of his possibilities of fun, that it was enough for him to follow faithfully the online comic of Kim kan-bi and Hwang young-chan.

And initially, it is not very different in intentions, following quite the approach of a pandemic in which the Infected humans mutate into wild monsters that spread terror in the city, as a troublesome teenager and his apartment neighbors are locked in a block of flats, turning the premise into something of a ‘Demons 2’ (1986) or ‘Rec’ (2007), with zombies that also begin to transform into mutant beings.

Blood, mutants and rock’n’roll

The situation gives rise to a lot of moments loaded with grotesque imagery and monsters with amazing designs, which closely resemble those of the original work. All this is sprinkled with quite crazy action that suggests that in the ten episodes that make up the first season there will be an insane mix of ‘The Crystal Jungle’ (Die Hard, 1989), ‘The Thing’ (The Thing, 1982) and ‘The Fog’ (The Mist, 2007) by Stephen King that to some extent works as what it promises in its first episodes.

The attacks are frequent, the contagions have a lot of gore (the symptom is a copious nosebleed) and the montage style is reminiscent of the energy of a first Sam raimi. It could be one of the horror series of the year. But as soon as we pass its first act, and the interest of the spectator who has already seen what it has to offer must be articulated with some dramatic grip, ‘Sweet Home’ begins to sink between the survival verbenero of mutant terror and the most soporific drama.

This creates a tug of war between the fun and the stupid that goes uphill As the one-hour episodes pile up, since what happens to the characters gradually ceases to matter to us, until it ends up becoming a frustrating exercise of waiting for the uninteresting moments to give way to the more interesting, that is, escape from monsters, and the ups and downs of a building infected by beings that you can never predict.

‘Sweet Home’, missed opportunity that stretches history too much

Great fun of the series is that you don’t know if you are going to see a man with a split head with teeth running towards you, a giant tentacular eye or a hybrid of spider-shaped meat that chases you through the breathing tunnels. Moments of female characters a la John McClane in situations of ‘Aliens, the return’ ( 1985 1986) and mutations that need big explosions to end them, everything, on paper, sounds divine.





The problem is that the plot of the boy protagonist, who seems infected and is becoming the only chance to survive for the group of neighbors, comes and goes arbitrarily until he appears in a final stretch that asks for less ‘Tokio Ghoul’ and more ‘Parasyte’A dubious superhero drift with worse CGI than ‘Venom’, it turns the season on the wrong side at the moment most in need of a lighter tone.

The shameless sense of humor of his horror scenes is buried by a gravity that does not hit him, crowning everything with an orthopedic use of pop songs, anachronistic rock, and repetitive musical themes That add merits so that moments of tedium end up weighing twice as much.

Directed by Lee Eung-bok and Jang Young-woo, ‘Sweet Home’ could have been an excellent horror movie, or a good miniseries of 5 episodes at the most, but, when you arrive at the tenth hour with indulgence and desire to finish, there is something essential that is missing, even forgiving a chaotic montage, narrative syndiose and some graphics that could appear in a 2008 video game cinematic.