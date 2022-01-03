A Cyberpunk 2077 leak claims a major update, title change, and “relaunch” of the game is coming as CD Projekt Red prepares for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S update. It’s been over a year since the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077, which left a plethora of game-breaking bugs and glitches despite delays from the developer’s one-year original release. The disastrous launch has become one of the worst in recent video game history.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to have fans divided despite its huge success. One of the most notable disappointments of the launch was its poor quality on consoles, leading to a class action lawsuit against CDPR, as investors claimed the developer misrepresented the game’s performance on consoles. Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store for six months, while refunds were distributed to players who had already purchased the game. The low quality of the game on consoles has been improving little by little, although many fans are eagerly awaiting the update of the game for the new generation of consoles. In CD Projekt Red’s third quarter 2021 financial report, company executives stated that the Cyberpunk 2077 update for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be released in the first quarter of 2022.

As shared on reddit by user kaniq, an unverified leak from 4chan claims that the Cyberpunk 2077 update will be “treated as a re-release for the game.” According to the information, CDPR will reveal a new game title, “Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition,” during a livestream in February, along with the reveal of the Cyberpunk anime and the game’s first major expansion. Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition will add new features to the game, such as “barber shops, a garage, an improved AI, a transmog system, a complete loot system rebalance, and a new user interface.” The DLC previously promised by CDPR will be bundled and is said to include new weapons, apartment customization, and new outfits.

The leak also claims that Cyberpunk 2077’s next DLC will take place in Pacifica, and will involve doing missions in what is called “the combat zone,” which is being “contested by two new gangs.” The Bozos, or “violent psychopathic clowns with a sick sense of humor,” take on the Slaughterhouse gang, a group of “violent fascist psychopaths.” It was also claimed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting its own in-game minigame, such as the Gwent card game from The Witcher 3. Reportedly, during the update presentation, CDPR will also reveal the cyberpunk anime called Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, which at the It appears to have been made by Studio Trigger with a script and story by CD Projekt Red.

In October, the post-launch roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 was changed, delaying all free DLC and other major patches until Q1 2022, even though updates were expected to arrive in the second half of 2021. No However, this ties in with the Cyberpunk 2077 leak, as the CDPR livestream for Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition is claimed to arrive in February.

As with all leaks and unverified rumors, fans are advised to take the report with caution until confirmed by CD Projekt Red and the Cyberpunk team. The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and its subsequent updates have already disappointed fans, and while the new content looks promising, its legitimacy has yet to be disproved or confirmed. A reboot could be what Cyberpunk 2077 needs, although its future is still unknown.