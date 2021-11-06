A rumor ensures that the new Marvel title developed by Amy Hennig’s studio would be Ant-Man or The Fantastic Four

Recently, there was an announcement that Amy Hennig, a very important figure in the video game industry, creator and director of the Uncharted trilogy, was taking the position of director with Skydance New Media in a new game set in the Marvel heroes universe. Without giving almost any information, we can only move by speculation, but it seems that a rumor assures that the new Marvel title developed by Amy Hennig’s studio would be Ant-Man or The Fantastic Four.

This rumor comes to us thanks to a tweet posted by Ben hanson, a former Game Informer video producer, who notes that on the podcast of Fatman beyond (co-hosted by Kevin Smith), writer Marc Bernardin confirms he’s working alongside Hennig on the title story, and while he didn’t reveal any more details, Smith released an important piece of information, and that is that the public was immediately right about what the game would be about. If we go to that exact moment of the podcast, the clearest options in the chat are: Ant-Man or The Fantastic Four.

On the new Fatman Beyond, Marc Bernardin reveals he’s a writer on Amy Hennig’s new Marvel game. Kevin Smith says chat guessed the game immediately. The two viable guesses were Ant-Man and Fantastic Four. So my money’s on Amy Hennig making Fantastic Four. https://t.co/wkvKyMIiy7 pic.twitter.com/CzbvjSxBIE – Ben Hanson (@yozetty) November 4, 2021

Skydance Announces Collaboration With Marvel And Confirms It Is Performing A AAA

Although none of these rumors is fully assured, we can get carried away even a little bit by the hype, since a Marvel title focused on the narrative, with Amy Hennig at the helm can only lead to a very big title. Remember that in the past, Hennig was in charge of the development of a history game, but EA ended up canceling it.