In the automotive industry landscape, 2022 will also be the year of driving safety assistants. And among the novelties, the long-awaited black box stands out. Subject of discussion on data protection, a ruling in Germany establishes jurisprudence by allowing insurance companies to access information.

2022 is one of the most important years in the area of ​​security. In just a few days, all new models on the market must have the “ISA” intelligent speed assistant and also the black box that will allow the collection of all events prior to a traffic accident. This device will facilitate a more reliable reconstruction of the events that have occurred, as well as the possible failures in the different systems.

The EDR, as the data recording device is known, will be mandatory from July 6, 2022. However, it has not satisfied everyone, because the big problem is who will have access to this information. The European Union ensures that only the authorities have access, so that data protection will not be violated. But German justice has established jurisprudence with a sentence as unprecedented as it is interesting. And it is that a main part in traffic accidents are insurers.

Insurers will have access to black box data to more accurately assess accidents

The obligation to inform the insurance will allow access to the EDR

They have already warned that the obstruction when obtaining the data in a claim can cause the loss of insurance coverage, so that one of the parties involved could be helpless. White and bottled, they want to also participate in the registered information. In fact, the Cologne Regional Court, in its ruling, indicates that “the insured are obliged to contribute everything that serves to clarify the causes of a claim, by virtue of their obligation to report.” And there is no problem because, since the owner of the vehicle does not know where the “EDR” is located, it will be an expert – or the authorities such as the DGT – who provide the information.

This ruling opens the door wide to insurers throughout Europe, and especially in relation to the information contained in the EDR, issued in a very similar case. And it is that a German driver of a luxury saloon suffered an accident hitting the guardrails of a road when he lost control due to the slippery asphalt, when an object fell in the area of ​​his feet and tried to pick it up.

Since the safety assistants contain a small memory of data, their insurance tried to access them, while the driver flatly refused based on their privacy. The judge understood that not only hindered, but that these aid could have prevented the accident, for which he claimed 15,000 Euros from his comprehensive insurance, even pointing out that the vehicle had been sold in Poland out of financial necessity. A cluster of obstacles that meant losing protection.