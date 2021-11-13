Today we know that many of the pain experienced in the back or in the joints are conditioned by a lack of physical activity and movement.

A sedentary lifestyle in life in general and in the workplace in particular has a lot to do with this, which is why in this article We propose a routine of stretching and mobility exercises that you can do as soon as you get up to start the day in the best way. In addition, many of them can be implemented within your workday, especially if you work from home.

Lumbopelvic dissociation

A good way to start moving when we wake up is to explore the movement that our pelvis is capable of. We refer to pelvic anteversion and retroversion, that is, orienting it forward or backward in a sagittal plane.

This move must be done correctly dissociating the movement of the pelvis from that of the lumbar spine.

We suggest this exercise first of all since upon waking it is common for us to notice a certain stiffness in our lumbar spine due to having maintained a specific position during nighttime sleep.

Butterfly pose or Baddha Konasana

To carry out the butterfly pose we sit on the mat with our back straight, we bend our knees, externally rotate our hips and face the soles of our feet, bringing them as close as possible to our English.

We try to bring our knees down as close to the ground as we can and without help. Once we have reached the “limit point”, we can press lightly (here the key is “slightly”) with our hands and try to hold that position for a few seconds.

This pose is ideal for fully extending the spine while the hips remain open.

Half Pigeon Pose or Eka Pada Rajakapotanasana

The most important thing when performing the half pigeon pose is that the hips are parallel to the ground, for which we must have good prior hip mobility. The leg that is stretched back remains activated, with the muscles in tension.

Downward Facing Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana

Perhaps one of the best known postures of yoga practice and that is usually part of most sessions of this discipline. It is a semi-inversion position in which the head is at the same height as the feet and also helps us to elongate our column and to stretch the muscles of our posterior chain.

The key to downward facing dog is in direct our tailbone up while pushing the floor with our hands and we imagine how our spine lengthens. Through this axial elongation we release intervertebral tension, creating space between vertebrae and vertebrae.

Claw or Half Clamp Pose or Uttanasana

Finally, another of the semi-inversion postures that helps us to elongate the muscles of the back is the one with the gripper or the half gripper, which supposes a flexion of our hips from the standing posture. By bending our body forward, we free the spine from the pressure it suffers in the usual position: we can let ourselves fall forward and swing from side to side to relax.

It is important that, when doing this posture, we are aware of our limitations to avoid getting hurt or frustrated. Given this, patience and practice, everything comes with time.

Images | Pexels

Videos | Physiotherapy at your fingertips, Yoga with Carmen, Adrián Fit, yogaes, Lucia Liencres – THECLASSyoga