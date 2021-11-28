With four nominations for the Feroz Awards serving as a cover letter (in case the two excellent previous installments weren’t enough), HBO Max premieres this Sunday ‘Venga Juan’, the political comedy starring Javier Cámara. AND It is no surprise to anyone if I told you that it is brilliant and hilarious.

After seeing his decline as a minister in ‘Vota Juan’ and his attempt to attack Moncloa in ‘Vamos Juan’, this time we meet Juan Carrasco (Chamber) at the peak of his life with a job in an energy company thanks at revolving doors, more hair (four thousand foluncles) and less weight.

Something that collapses overnight when an investigation takes place in the city of Logroño and some papers that implicate him in a corruption plot. Thus, our pathetic protagonist will try to do everything possible to get rid of punishment. And I’m not going to go any further because I prefer you to find out for yourself, but if you thought I was going to do sensible things … you are wrong.

The sinking of the Logroño

It’s funny how, without pretending to go towards the gag or physical humor – in fact they flee in their inclination for a drama that does not finish happening-, Diego San José, Víctor García de León and the rest of the creative team of the series manage to provide forceful laughter with the adventures and dialogues of the series.

I would dare to say that even one laughs more than with the two previous installments. Perhaps by the very nature of a story that revolves around things that we read in headlines day in and day out, there is a bit of a laugh because the alternative, the thought that this is tremendously real and it happens, is depressing.

But of course, the characteristic of satire is precisely that uncomfortable approach to reality through even more uncomfortable characterss. And if they are interpreted with the mastery of Javier Cámara, who dominates his Juan Carrasco precisely, much better.

In addition, this domain allows comedy to be less choral this season than usual. That Juan has always been the absolute center of everything, but the script expresses his loneliness in the face of circumstances. Whoever does not have a team (Macarena and company), and who is separated, takes its toll on the character. Although we do not stop seeing the usual characters of the series, there is coldness.





This means that, although the series does not neglect (far from it) its comic side, ‘Venga Juan’ be a lot more thoughtful in what we see this kenosis of the former politician. And, meanwhile, we are aware of time giving everything a sense of urgency and despair.

With a refined script and a more than firm and exemplary direction, ‘Venga Juan’ claims with maximum credentials the title of best comedy series of 2021. A season as round as it is inspired that provides some really lucid moments and, incidentally, clean laughs.