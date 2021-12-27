In 2021 the trend of the previous year has been consolidated and the bathrooms have been one of the rooms in the house that we have renovated the most. Reforms that have sought not only to improve its aesthetics but also the functionality of a room from which we ask for more and more things.

Because the bathroom is also a relaxation room where you can enjoy taking care of yourself. For this reason, although showers continue to replace many bathtubs due to their size, if the size of the bathroom allows it, freestanding bathtubs are included in the bathrooms whenever size allows. Bathtubs that are free-standing or better yet, a Japanese olsen as in the latest Zara Home collection because the incorporation of spa elements to our day-to-day has been a constant in 2021.





Trends and technology 2021 in sanitary ware

The firms are committed to design in sinks and toilets but also to technology. The new materials have antibacterial and anti-limescale properties and they are easier to clean and maintain. Sustainability also plays a fundamental role and is applied in the form of low flow taps.

As it is a fact that the bathrooms are getting smaller and smaller, we adapt to their dimensions with shallow sinks and other furniture that adapt to small spaces.

In terms of technology, we cannot forget about toilets with water. A trend that, although slowly, is normalizing in the bathroom, to say goodbye to bidets definitively (and gain space).

Materials and colors



Project by Manuelle Gautrand Interiors. Image By Gaelle Le Boulicaut



Image of Zara Home

The most seen have been the large-format wall tiles in a marble finish, which either revisit the entire bathroom or only the walls most exposed to water. The other very seen trend is the lack of tiles in the bathrooms. The cement finish, water-based paint and even wallpaper replace the former, although a beautiful and timeless tiling, which is always a trend.

As for the accessories, the taps and accessories in black, brass (more than gold) or in white are something for which we have continued to bet this year. Also the screens with black profiles are still the queens in the shower to get a movie bath. This year, even Ikea has launched its line of partitions.



One-floor bathroom project by In56 Interiorismo y Fotografia Biderbost

The most surprising Before and After for the bathroom

This year we have seen several Before After examples in the bathrooms. Many at a reasonable price and without generating debris thanks to the paint for tiles and other materials such as vinyls that cover old tiles.

Trends in the bathroom



Image by Anson Smart. Styling Steve Cordon Via Pinterest

During the year we have been reviewing the new trends so that the bathroom is up to date.

The curves also for the bathroom and lto palillería or vertical lines they are for the bathroom.

Neither the sink nor the mirror need to be leaning against a wall.



Via Wimmel.dc

One off-center sink better than two and the wall lights that best accompany the mirrors.

Gray is the new white, or the color to go for in the bathroom as well.

Very neat bathrooms

Order in the bathroom is a necessity and something very easy to fulfill thanks to the many accessories designed to make life easier for us in the bathroom.

Cover image Vía Tinda´ ´ s Project. Image Jordi Canosa