This is Thursday and that means that if you use Windows 11 within Microsoft’s test channels you already have access to the latest build. This is Build 22504 that the company has launched for all those who are part of the Dev Channel within the Insider Program.

An application that provides many aesthetic changes in the different applications that make it up. They arrive like this new backgrounds for use with the on-screen keyboard, emoji panel, voice typing improvements and a redesigned Your Phone application that is reaching users. They also warn that on the occasion of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, next week there will be no new compilation in the Insider Program.

Changes and improvements





The Your Phone application begins to release its new updated design that brings notifications to the center. With this new view, you will always have access to your messages, calls and photos with the added benefit of being on top of important messages and other notifications more efficiently. The application also embraces the beauty of Windows 11 design to tie together your seamless experience on your Windows desktop.





They have been expanded to 13 themes to use on the touch keyboardincluding IMEs, emoji panel, and voice typing. Also available for all themed experiences is the theme engine that allows you to create a fully custom theme that includes background images. These options appear in the new “Text input” section under “Settings” and “Personalization”. This is a change that only reaches some users to see their comments after checking how it works.





They have increased the capacity of custom emoji combinations based on the skin and face tones of family members, couples with hearts, kisses and people holding hands. To use them you must open the emoji panel (WIN +.) And type the following in the search box: family, couple, holding hands or kisses. As in the previous case, it is only available to some insiders.

The keyboard shortcut WIN + Alt + K can now be used to toggle the new mute icon on the taskbar when it is displayed.

They have made searching for Portuguese and Polish emojis a bit more flexible with keywords that contain diacritics.

.NET Framework 4.8.1 is here, the latest .NET Framework that will provide native ARM64 support for the .NET Framework runtime.

They remove a warning when a warning related to "Settings> System> Sound in Windows 11" appears when access to the microphone has been restricted in the privacy settings.

Added support for canceling DST for the Republic of Fiji for 2021.

They are making a change so that, in the future, in new facilities, the touch indicator option is now off by default in “Settings> Accessibility> Mouse pointer and tap”. So they have added a link to this Settings page from “Settings> Bluetooth & Devices> Touch”.

Apps will now launch maximized by default when in tablet position on small devices (11-inch diagonal screens or less).

Other improvements





Fixes an issue that caused the icons to not display correctly in the Recommended section of Startup (showing the wrong or generic icon) sometimes.

If Start opens and you immediately press Shift + F10 or the context menu key, the context menu should be aligned with the search box now.

It solves an issue causing explorer.exe to crash on recent builds if there were problems charging the battery icon in the taskbar.

Changes have been made to help the clock on the taskbar update more reliably, including addressing a recent issue where it was not updating at all in Remote Desktop.

Mitigated a positioning issue that could cause the date and time to be clipped to the bottom of the taskbar.

If you have updated the Critical and low battery notification definitions , the battery icon on the taskbar will now appear aligned, instead of using the default values ​​to display a warning.

Right-clicking on the date and time in the taskbar will now close the Notification Center if it is open, so that the context menu options can be seen.

The light that appears on the keyboard (for example, for caps lock) should work properly again now with this build.

They've added new tweaks to our emoji search keywords based on feedback, including improved results for day, night, and raised brow.

Fixed an issue causing kaomoji listing on WIN +. blank when accessed while using a Chinese IME.

Fixed an issue with search results of the emoji panel that could lead to a single gif being displayed repeatedly with certain queries.

Mitigated an issue that caused IMEs to not work with certain games.

Fixed an issue where the options in “Settings> Personalization> Typing to change settings” “Show text suggestions and add a space bar after choosing a text suggestion” for the touch keyboard might not be displayed unexpectedly.

Now by pausing for a long time while using voice typing (WIN + H), you should be able to resume listening more reliably now.

Fixed some inconsistencies between the actual listening state and the microphone image in voice typing.

Text should no longer be unexpectedly duplicated if the caret is moved while using voice typing.

The selection of instant layout options should no longer randomly place windows when using another monitor.

The brightness and volume sliders in “Quick Settings” They should no longer randomly become invisible.

Fixed an issue that prevented the active hours setting from being set manually.

Fixed an issue that could cause the touch keyboard obstructing the password entry field when connecting to a network in Quick Settings.

Fixed a scaling issue that caused the update request dialog (and other such dialogs) to cut out and not draw correctly after the DPI changed.

Improved the position of the context menu when right-clicking in the lower corner of the desktop.

Mitigated an issue related to TCPIP that could cause error checking when activating a device.

Fixed an issue where high priority notifications (like an alarm) sometimes they were discarded unexpectedly without you committing to them, causing them to randomly reappear the next time a normal priority notification came in.

Known issues

Users updating builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO they may receive the following warning message : The build you are trying to install has Flight Signed. To continue with the installation, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, restart your PC and try the update again.

They are investigating a problem whereby some PCs cannot install new versions or other updates. The PC may report an error code 0x80070002. If you have this problem, restart your PC and try again.

In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using Search from the start or the taskbar. If you experience the problem, press WIN + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box, then close it.

Taskbar sometimes flickers when changing input methods.

when changing input methods. Sliding the mouse back and forth between different desktops in Task View will cause the displayed thumbnails and content area to shrink unexpectedly.

After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, the search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the “Windows Explorer” process and reopen the search panel.

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program with Windows 11, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

