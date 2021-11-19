A researcher at the University of Glasgow in Scotland has developed a phone for dogs. The device, which seems to be taken from a movie and consists of a ball with an accelerometer that, upon registering movement, connects to a computer and launches a video call with the pet owner.

The dog phone project, called DogPhone, is led by Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, a specialist in animal-machine interaction who has worked for years at the aforementioned university. The researcher says that this solution is focused on the needs of the dog and not on the owner.

The main idea of ​​the dog phone is squid to pets suffering from anxiety when they are alone at home. While it is true that today there are a multitude of tools to talk with a dog from a distance – and even play with it – this device gives the animal control of the situation to call when needed.

The owner can choose whether or not to answer the call, as well as when to hang up. You can also call your pet, but the animal is who has to move the ball to answer. “This is just one way to show that dogs can control technology,” he tells The Guardian Hirskyj-Douglas.

Zack, the first pet to test the dog phone

Credit: University of Glasgow

As you can see from the pictures, the dog phone works on motion. When the animal shakes it, the call attempt is made. If the human answers, both can be seen and heard. However, on many occasions the pet may make calls by mistake.

In a seven-day dog ​​phone experimental phase, Douglas’s dog Zack made a total of 35 calls, that is, he logged an average of about five a day. “Zack called me but he wasn’t interested in our call, he was just looking for things in his bed,” says Hirskyj-Douglas.

Although he had been shown how the dog phone system worked, the researchers They are still not clear if Zack knew what he was doing. In any case, this project is only in its initial stages and those responsible are confident that this technology can bring benefits for pets.