The new generation Nissan X-Trail will hit the European market next spring. The Japanese brand has waited two years to begin sales of the largest SUV of its offer in the Old Continent, since the Rogue, as it is known in the United States, was presented. A new report indicates that the model will only arrive with the hybrid e-Power version.

The Nissan x-trail It is sold in the United States as Rogue. The new generation of the model was presented in spring 2020 for this market, being practically the same for Europe except for few details, and on sale across the Atlantic from fall 2020. Meanwhile, the model has walked through different regions of Europe more or less camouflaged, carrying out numerous tests before a commercial launch in the Old Continent that, according to a report, is now ready to reach this market.

Predictably, Nissan to start sales next spring, putting the icing on a line that remained incomplete and with the Qashqai assuming the role of its category and also that of the high-end model. This new report points out that the Japanese will market this SUV with a single mechanical version, and the most efficient offering with the hybrid system «e-Power» exclusive to the Japanese brand. A mechanic that we saw in tests on board a prototype of the X-Trail camouflaged last spring.

A 2022 Nissan X-Trail e-Power prototype in testing alongside the Outlander PHEV

The Nissan X-Trail e-Power will be the only option in Europe



The Japanese, embarking on an ambitious electrification strategy, also await the launch of the new Qashqai e-Power scheduled for next summer, and which they expect to account for a large percentage of their sales. In the case of the older brother, the brand considers this option mandatory in order to contribute to lower the average figures of CO2 emissions avoiding increasing them with combustion versions traditional, so if this report is fulfilled, the only X-Trail that we will see in Europe will be a hybrid.

A system of its own, and unique, of the Japanese brand that will not vary an iota from the one that the Qashqai will debut, being the X-Trail the second model with this system in Europe. Technically, it is a self-recharging hybrid that consists of an electric motor to move the front wheels and a combustion engine, which only acts as a generator to feed the electric, which offers a maximum power of 140 kW, equivalent to 190 hp. The gasoline engine develops 154 hp. A combination that is almost comparable to the operation of an electric, without delays in power delivery and without the anxiety of low autonomy, and with the plus of all-wheel drive.

Thus, the fourth generation will reach the European market only with this option, and the new three-cylinder 1.5-liter gasoline engine with Infiniti’s “VC-Turbo” technology is not expected to make an appearance, which will remain in the United States. United. What’s more, will arrive directly from Japan Well, although its production was planned in the same factory in Sunderland, in the United Kingdom, after Brexit, the brand decided to transfer it entirely to the country of the rising sun.