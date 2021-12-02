The brand of the feline is in one of the most difficult situations in its history, and look how bad it has been. But the current Jaguar is in a difficult impasse, according to a report in the French press, which will not present news until 2025. A cluster that can end with a mythical brand.

The story of Jaguar he’s too big to start writing the darkest part of his biography. However, the current situation in which the feline brand finds itself is not at all easy and, although it is true that it has experienced worse, this time the issue is more than complicated.

According to the French press, Jaguar has decided not present or launch any new model on the market until 2025, which means that he has to put up with what he is wearing for three years and little more. Something that is not easy at all while the most direct competition is renewed and will launch many novelties until the middle of the decade. Mainly electric, but also conventional models. However, in the feline there will be nothing, dedicating the next 37 months to development of a range of Premium electric cars that can compete with all the Germans.

The Jaguar I-PACE, the feline’s electric crossover, will have a relay in 2025

Jaguar seeks to compete with super luxury brands

Eye, the usual dominants of Audi, BMW and Mercedes are not enough, but the intentions of the British brand is to go straight to porsche and bentley. This is the intention of Thierry Bolloré, the Frenchman at the head of the consortium of the two British brands, who devised the strategic plan “Reimagine” with 3,000 million Euros, and who took on the replacement of the Jaguar XJ transformed into a great electric saloon and in an advanced state of development. The same as also, according to the report, has frozen without date the project of the Jaguar J-PACE or that of the Land Rover electric saloon, the highly anticipated Road Rover.

The big problem is that while managers and national divisions They trust that the three-year break will not be a problem from 2025 when it comes to recovering lost sales At this time, it is not so clear by the expert analysts of the market, putting such famous examples as Alfa Romeo. A specialist Inovev consultant has noted that “The time has come to go back to basics, with more elite models that evoke the prestige of yesteryear. Bentley sells between 10,000 and 12,000 units each year, while Jaguar sold 90,000 last year (against a target of 200,000) and was in a very difficult financial position.

Now, the firm faces a period in which it will also have to reorganize your model offering, of which it is already assumed that the signature will completely dispense with the E-PACE and F-PACE, but will add a crossover brand new and unreleased and promises a replacement for I-PACE. A strategy that also involves adopting a new design philosophy more adapted to the language of electrification, which will force an extra outlay.