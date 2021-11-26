A transaction on the Solana network consumes less energy than two Google searches, and 24 times less than charging the phone, according to a November 25 report from the Solana Foundation.

The report notes that a single transaction on your network consumes 0.00051 kWh, or 1.836 joules, of energy. According to Google, an average search consumes 0.0003 kWh or 1,080 joules of energy.

And what is more surprising, the report states that Solana’s entire grid uses about 3,186,000 kWh per year, equivalent to the average electricity consumption of 986 US households.

In May, the Solana Foundation hired Robert Murphy to write the report in order to “frame the environmental impact” of transactions on the Solana network. Murphy is the founder of Othersphere and was previously an energy specialist for the World Bank.

The Solana network is less decentralized than Bitcoin or Ethereum, with 1,196 validator nodes processing some 20 million transactions per year.. The report states that The Foundation will further reduce grid energy use by implementing a program before the end of this year to become carbon neutral and offset the environmental footprint of the ecosystem. No additional information was provided on whether the network plans to buy carbon offsets or actually reduce its emissions.

Since Solana (SOL) is based on a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, the network consumes much less power than those based on the Proof of Work mining method, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Statista estimates that a single BTC transaction uses an average of 4,222,800,000 joules.

Keep in mind that, Technically, grids do not use any specific amount of energy for an individual transaction. Your grid power usage can be the same whether you process one transaction or a million. However, it is often used as a rough comparison, although disputed.

With this in mind, an Ethereum transaction uses about 644,004,000 joules, according to the average number of transactions and the amount of energy required for the operation of the network. According to Statista, the energy consumption of an ETH transaction is comparable to “more than several thousand VISA card transactions”.

Nevertheless, Eth2 is expected to use 99% less power than the current main grid after the switch to Proof of take.

Another low-consumption alternative is Ripple (XRP), which uses 28,440 joules per transaction. Ripple says that for every million transactions on its network, the amount of energy used could have powered a light bulb for 79,000 hours.

For the same number of transactions, the energy used by BTC could power a light bulb for 4.51 billion hours. For this reason, Ripple claims that XRP is 57,000 times more efficient than BTC.

