The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, met this afternoon at the Palacio de Minería in the Historic Center to deliver a speech on the occasion of the three years that she served as head of the administration of the capital.

Flanked by her legal and expanded cabinet, and in front of special guests, the president came out in defense of the Fourth Transformation (Q4), with references to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but also reviewed what has been done so far in her administration and listed the projects priorities for next year.

Sheinbaum, dressed in black and with a blouse of the same color that dominates the graphic identity of the López Obrador government and his own, spoke for an hour. There were no references to 2024, but there were ideas from the president: “what is happening in Mexico in these three years, under the leadership of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and by popular mandate, is a peaceful break with the old regime, a profound change that it has shown that a development model based on honesty, moral economy, republican austerity is possible ”.

“In Mexico City, the inhabitants elected our leaders for the first time in 1997 and a change began that had its best expression when Andrés Manuel López Obrador was head of government,” he continued.

From there he jumped into the government of today’s senator Miguel Ángel Mancera: “in the last period, the rulers of the City forgot where they came from and betrayed their people. Frivolity and corruption rose as a form of supreme power. The moche, nepotism and personal business and the purchase of the vote as a maximum. The authorization of real estate developments in exchange for apartments for the family ”.

Throughout her speech she was interrupted at least 25 times with applause from her cabinet and those present in the main courtyard of the Palacio de Minería. The same for talking about the advance of vaccination, reduction of femicide, Cablebús, the rescue of the Vallejo industrial zone, the expansion of public internet connection points.

One of those applause came when he spoke of the creation of the Rosario Castellanos and Health public universities; In this regard, he said: “that is the difference between privatization and abandonment and hope for tens of thousands of young people. Proudly Fourth Transformation ”.

The meeting called by the Sheinbaum administration as an “accountability exercise” was held on the occasion of the three years that he served on December 5 at the head of the Government Headquarters. The third official government report, which it is required by law to present, was submitted on September 17 before the Congress of Mexico City. The act of this Wednesday is more attached to what President López Obrador established: a cash court before the citizens and special guests on what was done by his administration.

Sheinbaum also had time to list its priority projects for next year, many of them focused on public transport: a new cable car line in the Chapultepec area and the evaluation of a fourth route, the reconstruction of the rugged section of Line 12 of the Metro, the construction of the Metro Central Control Post for Metro lines 1 to 6 (burned on January 9 of this year), comprehensive modernization of Metro Line 1 and the purchase of new trains, acquisition of 200 new buses for the Passenger Transport Network, 200 trolleybuses and seven trains for the Electric Transport Services.

In coordination with the federal government, he said, progress will be made in expanding Line 12 of the Mixcoac Metro to Observatorio and the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train in the section from Santa Fe to Observatorio “for its inauguration in September 2023.” Also the construction of a metropolitan trolleybus line between Chalco and Santa Marta and between Chalco and Tláhuac, which will involve the modernization of Metro Line A.

For the economic reactivation, the consolidation of the Vallejo industrial zone will be promoted, the strengthening of tourism from two large gastronomic fairs and the inauguration next year of “the largest solar plant of any city in the world with an installed capacity of 27 MW that we develop in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and CFE on the roofs of the Central de Abasto ”.

“Friends: today more than ever we are dedicated to consolidating the transformation of the City within the framework of democracy and respect. Strengthening institutional coordination, but defending our principles and commitments that led us to the Head of Government. Moral authority is not bought on the corner or with all the money in the world, it is built with mysticism, that of fighting every day for a Mexico with justice, democracy and freedom, with honesty and honesty, “he declared in the final stretch of his speech, which closed with the phrase: “on the path of transformation there is no going back.”

The report was attended by the president of the Board of Directors of the City Congress, Héctor Díaz Polanco; the president of the Superior Court of Justice, Rafael Guerra Álvarez; the president of the Senate Board of Directors, Olga Sánchez Cordero; the Secretaries of Education, Energy and Labor, Delfina Gómez, Rocío Nahle and Luisa María Alcalde, respectively; the coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier; the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado; the rector of the UNAM, Enrique Graue; the director of the National Polytechnic Institute, Arturo Reyes Sandoval; representatives of business chambers, native towns and neighborhoods, among other special guests.

