Most of the problems you can find in a project like ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ can be sensed in its trailer. The wickers with which this late sequel is built are the same as other late sequels, undercover reboots, or recent remakes featuring characters from the original movies. Therefore, no one should be surprised that what awaits us in this new adventure responds to some standard patterns for similar projects.

We can also perceive from the original material that the new film tries to fit into a scenario where its own influence has created the current mass pop culture phenomenon ‘Stranger Things’, which brings here a Finn Wolfhard who had already dressed in the beige monkey in the second season of the Netflix series. It cannot be denied that this new installment is late to the eighties revival, but It is a case in which it is worth asking what was before, the chicken or the egg.

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘is also damaged by the presence of a remake that received a wave of hate in networks that did not deserve. An update that tried to repeat the germ on which the original was conceived, take the best Saturday Night Live comedians of their generation and make a horror comedy with the sensibilities of the era. The cast of the 2016 version was spectacular and its biggest setback was considering it as a live-action episode of the fantastic animated series that, judging by the reactions of many “fans” did not seem to know it.

Therefore, there are a series of initial drawbacks that can make you lose interest in what it raises, but the lack of originality does not mean that we are not facing one of the great horror and fantasy shows of the year. From the beginning, there is something special about the project that denotes a special pampering by Jason Reitman, the son of the original director Ivan Reitman, who works throughout as a great tribute to one of the fundamental pieces of the success of the original, Harold Ramis, who was not only a member of the gang, but also a screenwriter for the legend.

Template nostalgia, but conscious and with pleasure

The film’s own narrative, speaking of family legacies passed down from generation to generation, is reflected in the extra-cinematic element of a son taking his father’s torch, but also there is a tone of target elegy at all times that makes it difficult not to find a charming point to the entire operation, which justifies even some of the most questionable decisions around the nostalgic artifact that ends up being, something otherwise inevitable and that should not surprise anyone at this point.





The operation of transferring the task of ending specters of the original big men to some kids responds to some revival codes that reached the zenith in ‘It’ (2017) or ‘Stranger Things’ (2016), but It should not be overlooked that one of the names behind the script is Gil Kenan, the architect almost alone of this revival with his wonder ‘Monster House’ (2008), which already proposed a gang of young researchers in a haunted house with an Amblin tone ahead of ‘Super 8’ (2011) and the Netflix series. His hallmark can be seen in that ramshackle house and adolescent fascination with the supernatural.

He and Jason Reitman both know what they’re doing by handling comedy, polishing their characters, and manage the emotional pulses that inevitably derive from a nostalgic device of this size. The structure of the story is very different from any ‘Ghostbusters’ movie, and plays on snippets of recent revival hits like ‘Nightmares’ (Goosebumps, 2015), which was already more ‘Ghostbusters’ in and of itself than similar to the work of RL Stine, and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (The Force Awakens, 2015).

A blacker humor than it seems

Reitman uses the same device as Abrams, turning the elements of the original into relics, putting a female protagonist at the forefront who discovers them and even replicating the use of the Millennium Falcon with the Ecto-1. The storyline follows the approach of ‘Hidden Youth’ (The Lost Boys, 1987), with two subplots for each brother of a family with a recently moved single mother and falls into the Baby Yoda trap of turning icons of the franchise into dolls , like the attack of the small pets of the Marshmallows brand.





The gag of the edibles turned little less than Gremlins – even some sound effect similar to those in Joe Dante’s creation is used – is a new repetition of the idea of ​​gingerbread cookies from ‘Krampus’ (2015), but the truth is that his anarchic and suicidal behavior a la Lemmings have a component of macabre humor that not only saves the idea, but also forms part of the tone of the film, much more badass than it may seem at first thanks to a sympathetic script but also full of slyness.

From a teacher who puts ‘Cujo’ on his 12-year-old students, Phoebe’s black jokes or that disastrous mother in the style of ‘Young Adult’ (2011), the stamp of the acid Jason Reitman of ‘Thank you for smoking’ (2005), or the one who directed Elliot Page watching Herschell Gordon Lewis films with Jason Bateman is present throughout the film, with a precise script, well written and with a great timing for comedy, something that is missed in the herd of platform premieres that appear every week.





Occasional, fun and with great FX

Half the success of ‘Ghostbusters Beyond’ is his inspired casting choice. Mckenna Grace is no stranger to horror movie fans, but here she has more room to show her star, a real find like a little Spengler, who brilliantly replicates her grandfather’s way of being. In addition to that success, he is accompanied by a witty Logan Kim, the always effective Finn Wolfhard, the divine Carrie Coon and an always absurd and unexpected Paul Rudd who is impossible not to adore.

The most disappointing thing about the whole is that when the movie really explodes he doesn’t quite take advantage of his army of ghosts and monsters and seems to be in a hurry to get there at a certain key moment in the plot. However, horror plays with a mixture of the familiar and the new that works best when supported by the atmosphere, recovering some of the danger that the original gave off. Also, there is a mix of special effects with tangible animatronics with admirable digital in these times.





‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ has so many nods to the original that sometimes its fan service it plays against and makes it predictable, but if you know how to take advantage of your squad with a balanced mix of horror, youth adventure, well-placed revelations, and comedy with great action sequences – a wonderful tribute to ‘Hatari’ (1962) -, gags that work, and a surprising general plan that knows how to fit all its pieces very well with a very dignified visual approach, a script with soul and characters that matter, and a budget of 75 million that looks better than the 200 of some recent home-release blockbusters with the stink of telefilm. The cinema is not there to miss releases on the big screen like this one.