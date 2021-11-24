A remake of Chrono Cross would be announced this year

Last month, rumors began about “a major remake of PlayStationWhich would apparently be revealed later this year. Well, during the most recent podcast of XboxEra, Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker, one of the most trusted insiders and leakers of today, revealed that said remake is about Chrono Cross, sequel to the acclaimed Chrono Trigger.

While the original rumor suggested that said title would be exclusive to consoles PlayStation, apparently it will also be available for the rest of the platforms. Curiously, Chrono Cross was one of the games listed during the leak of GeForce months ago. And even though NVIDIA said this list was real, they also mentioned that a lot of the games on it might not even exist. This was what he commented Baker about:

“Another thing they told me — because everyone assumes it’s a PlayStation exclusive — is that it won’t be. The only thing they told me is that it will be ‘multiplatform’. Now when I listen to JRPG and cross-platform, I automatically assume PC, PlayStation, Switch, I think so. It’s not what they told me, it’s just my opinion. The only thing my source told me is ‘multiplatform’. Only that, not that it will not be exclusive to PlayStation. “

Although Baker has proven to be a reliable source in the past, it is best to continue to take this information for what it is: a mere rumor. In case that turns out to be true, it wouldn’t be long before we heard your announcement sometime in December.

Editor’s note: In case this game is going to be announced in December, we will most likely see it during The Game Awards 2021. Recall that Geoff Keighley, your host, said there would be a lot of announcements about new games and there is the possibility that this is one of them.

Via: IGN