An example occurred after the cancellation of the New Mexico International Airport (NAIM), which, although it was the worst action seen by the population, did not impact the approval of the president, according to a survey by Consulta Mitofsky, in which it rose 4.5% between November 2018 and February 2019.

More recently, a survey carried out by De las Heras Demotecnia puts the works of the six-year term on a very low scale with respect to the impression one has about López Obrador. The Mayan Train, for example, is for 1% of those surveyed “the best” that the government has done, while the cancellation of the NAIM has been “the worst” for 3% of those surveyed.

“It does not affect anything, neither for the better nor for the worse,” explains Rodrigo Galván, director of De las Heras Demotecnia, about the effect of six-year projects on the approval of the president. “The approval of the president, and whether he wants it or not, does not go through the Mayan Train, or the airport, or Dos Bocas. It goes through another matter: a social polarization in this country ”.

According to information from the consulting firm, 70% of Mexicans approve of the president’s performance, while 30% disapprove, are indifferent or have no opinion. And it is in the segment that disapproves of it where the business sector is most found.

“Every morning in the morning the Tunde, because they are the common enemy, and fall and fall in provocations […] So much polarization has never been seen, and that is why its success: it is compared to what it was before ”, considers Galván.

To this have been added recent decisions that concern private initiative, such as the electricity reform.

According to a survey by Vestiga Consultores, 67% of a sample of 894 CEOs of companies consider that, if the energy sector reform initiative is approved, it will have a “very negative” or negative effect ”. Among the main consequences, they fear a reduction in domestic and foreign private investment flows (45%) and non-compliance with international commitments (17%).

“It is evident that the public discussion on this issue is being and will be very intense in the following weeks, and this may affect in one way or another the perception of businessmen,” says Sergio Díaz, managing partner of the consultancy, cited in the survey.

The study even warns that for 72% of those surveyed, the approval of the electricity reform will “worsen” relations and trust between the business community and the Federal Government, “while 16% consider that it will be maintained and only 12% think that it will improve. .

For the private initiative, some advances of the López Obrador administration have been in areas such as the insertion of young people in the labor market and tourism (despite the scarce support to the sector), but there are still areas of opportunity.

“We trust that during the second half of the presidential term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the economic growth of Mexico will accelerate, through concrete and firm proposals that combat informality, end corruption and favor the technological transformation of small and medium-sized companies. ”, Says the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur), in a written response sent to Expansion.

“Informality continues to be the great issue, since 56.3% of the employed population lacks any type of benefit, a percentage that translates into more than 30 million people. We need a fair and lean tax and regulatory improvement system that facilitates the insertion of SMEs in the formal sphere, ”says the agency.

For Galván, the current polarization over the approval of the president could be beneficial in the short term, but carries an opportunity cost for long-term problems.

“It is very urgent to improve that relationship with businessmen; however, electorally it is convenient for him to continue fighting, because while he polarizes, the majority is with him ”, he considers. “For this country to prosper, generate more sources of employment and reduce insecurity, it needs the force of that 30% who do not approve.”