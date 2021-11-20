A Red Dead Redemption 2 player is transcribing the story into a book for his father

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games’ last great game to date, was not just a game that He anticipated the generational change of consoles offering one of the richest and most detailed open worlds ever seen (even if it cost the developers blood, sweat and tears), it says a story worthy of the best Hollywood script. Arthur Morgan is one of the best original characters left by the past generation of games and a son wanted to share his story with his father, but since he doesn’t play video games, he is writing it for him.

Through the forums of Reddit, this user says that since the controls of Red Dead Redemption 2 are too complicated for his father to play, he decided to novelize the story of the game. In fact, this version is written from John Marston’s perspective and, for the moment, narrates some of the key facts of the game’s introduction until Arthur, Dutch and Micah discover the raid on Sadie Adler’s house by the O’Driscoll.

The admiration of this fan towards the Rockstar game is quite touching, as he is capable of writing a book that tells the story of the game so that his father can meet it without playing, a gesture of love towards his father as well. Not an easy task considering the very long duration of the game, subplots, characters, etc. More if you intend to tell the whole story from the perspective of John Marston.

It is surprising that with a world as rich as Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar has not done some kind of literary or comic adaptation, as other video game series have done. For example, Halo has its own complete series of novels to complement the games.