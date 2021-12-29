More than three years have passed since the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 And the Rockstar Games masterpiece continues to bring joy to its hundreds of thousands of fans, this time through mods. And it is that now a Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that allows you to release the camera in cinematics and explore them in depth either in the first person, in the third person or from a completely different point from the one originally thought by the North American company. Below you can see a demonstration of the creator of the mod himself, Shaun Akerman, Call of Duty community manager and also a fan of the title starring Arthur Morgan.

“I have managed to create a mod that allows you experience third / first person cinematics for immersion and offers a free camera to explore them ”, Akerman explained on his Twitter account, where he also showed four screenshots of Red Dead Redemption 2 exemplifying how his mod works. As it is, this new mod will allow us access locations never seen before and enjoy the reactions of characters that were even out of shot during cutscenes, bringing new life to an already unforgettable title.

Players continue to discover incredible details of Red Dead Redemption 2

Remember that Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available in Xbox and other platforms, as well as its multiplayer mode Red Dead Online, which allows us to enjoy the experience of moving freely through an open world set in the American West with our friends.