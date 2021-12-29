Although in Spain we associate cockles and other bivalves to Galician gastronomy, it is a species that spreads along the coasts of the whole world. In Southeast Asia there is nothing fancy about cockles: they are a street food the most normal, which is cooked at the moment in many ways.

The recipe that we bring today is adapted from the book Eating in the streets of Asia, by Alejandro Zurdo, from which we have already taken another recipe –because it is very good–. Zurdo says that he was surprised that in Viernam they do not give any importance to the shell of the mollusks being closed after cooking: they open it with a skewer or with their fingernail and run. Better not follow their example.

The only ingredient difficult to find in Spain for this recipe is the lemon grass or lemon grass, but, although it gives it a special aroma, you can do without it and the dish is still great.





Before starting to prepare the recipe you must leave the soaked cockles in cold water with plenty of salt, to remove all the dirt they may have. Once the cockles are clean, heat the water in a saucepan with a lid. Add a lemon grass stalk cut in two, four thin slices of peeled ginger and the shallot cut into thin julienne strips. Cook everything for 5 minutes. After this time, add the cockles, two or three slices of fresh red chili, a couple of turns of the black pepper mill and the fish sauce. Put the lid on and let the cockles cook until they open. If any mollusks won’t open, discard them. Read: Black spaghetti recipe with scallops and crunchy Parmesan cheese, a luxurious platazo with very few ingredients Just before serving, sprinkle the cockles quite a bit lime juice and add the chopped basil and cilantro to taste.

With what to accompany Vietnamese cockles

As Zurdo explains in the book, cockles are usually served with a sauce made with lemon grass, kaffir lime, bird’s eye chili peppers, lime, salt, black pepper and sugar. In any case, they are good without the need for any additional accompaniment.

Directly to the Paladar | Cockles in wine for the aperitif

Directly to the Paladar | Garlic cockles: snacking recipe with the best sauce in the world