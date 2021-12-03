Fur shoes are in fashion. It is undoubtedly one of the most complicated trends to wear and one of the most striking, but it is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable and warm (depending on the model). Ballerinas, sandals, mules … hair shoes suitable for the most daring that combine with looks day and night.

Zara

Zara

Different models to wear as if they were a second skin, which brands also offer us in different designs and colors. Even Zara offers us hair shoes in her new lookbook partying. Do you dare with any of these designs?

Rosalía AF1 Espardille Nike Shoes

Bimba y Lola launches a collection of shoes for all those who dress by the feet and want to add (a lot) of madness to their looks

UGG

Fuchsia fur sandals by UGG. Its price is 129.95 euros.

Kristen

Black velvet ballerinas with with black hair strip Pretty Ballerinas. The price is 199 euros.

mango

White hair ballerinas Mango. Its price is 19.99 euros.

UGG

Lilac fur sandals from UGG. Its price is 69.95 euros.

Zara

Pink curly hair mules, also available in white and in a fuchsia-purple mix from Zara. Its price is 25.95 euros.

Ugg

White curly hair sandals available in different colors of UGG. Its price is 89.95 euros.

Zara

Long hair mules from Zara. Its price is 39.95 euros.

Kristen Garnet

Burgundy velvet ballerinas with black hair straps from Pretty Ballerinas. The price is 199 euros.

Bimba and lola

Ballerinas with curly hair in lilac from Bimba y Lola. Its price is 115 euros.

UGG

Green fur sandals from UGG. Its price is 129.95 euros.

ugg

Raspberry fur slippers by UGG. Its price 119.95 euros.

Photos | Zara, UGG,

Read:  This is Susana Molina's beautiful white dress to succeed with a boho look at any event