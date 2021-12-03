Fur shoes are in fashion. It is undoubtedly one of the most complicated trends to wear and one of the most striking, but it is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable and warm (depending on the model). Ballerinas, sandals, mules … hair shoes suitable for the most daring that combine with looks day and night.



Different models to wear as if they were a second skin, which brands also offer us in different designs and colors. Even Zara offers us hair shoes in her new lookbook partying. Do you dare with any of these designs?

Fuchsia fur sandals by UGG. Its price is 129.95 euros.





Black velvet ballerinas with with black hair strip Pretty Ballerinas. The price is 199 euros.





White hair ballerinas Mango. Its price is 19.99 euros.





Lilac fur sandals from UGG. Its price is 69.95 euros.





Pink curly hair mules, also available in white and in a fuchsia-purple mix from Zara. Its price is 25.95 euros.





White curly hair sandals available in different colors of UGG. Its price is 89.95 euros.





Long hair mules from Zara. Its price is 39.95 euros.





Burgundy velvet ballerinas with black hair straps from Pretty Ballerinas. The price is 199 euros.





Ballerinas with curly hair in lilac from Bimba y Lola. Its price is 115 euros.





Green fur sandals from UGG. Its price is 129.95 euros.





Raspberry fur slippers by UGG. Its price 119.95 euros.

