MediaMarkt has suffered a ransomware attack that affects the normal operation of their computer systems. The multinational dedicated to the sale of consumer electronics products experiences problems in its operations in several European countries including Germany, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

As collected rtlnieuws, MediaMarkt stores remain open, but you can only buy products that are physically available. The collection services for products purchased on the web and returns are temporarily suspended due to the computer security problem.

In some stores, the cash registers would be presenting problems accepting card payments and print the receipts. Additionally, the ransomware attack could affect scheduled shipments. As a result, some customers may have to wait longer to receive their purchases.

According screenshots published on Twitter of alleged internal communications, the number of affected servers amounts to 3,100. The tweet indicates that it is a ransomware attack that has apparently been affecting MediaMarkt since 7 a.m. this Monday.

Also, the message recommends that employees not “reinstall the cash registers.” This until the problem is solved. And he warns that the billing system could have been out of order. So far, Mediamarkt has not referred to the problem on its official channels.

MediaMarkt Spain has confirmed Hypertextual the attack. Along these lines, they have indicated that they are “working intensively with internal and external experts to analyze and identify the damage suffered as soon as possible.” They have also reported that “at the moment both the web and the store service are active without problems or incidents”.

Ransomware is a class of malware that hijacks files from the infected computer and asks for a “ransom” to release them. Attackers also often steal private information and extort ransom payments from victims for not publishing or selling the information on the network.

One of the most common methods of infecting computers is through malicious emails. These are spam emails that are intended to trick the victim, in this case MediaMarkt, into downloading and opening an attachment without knowing that it contains the ransomware.

There are basically two types of ransomware. The blocking one, which affects the basic functions of the computer, and the encryption one, which encrypts files individually. Some of the best known are Locky, WannaCry, and Bad Rabbit. These types of threats have come to infect millions of computers and damage the critical infrastructure of nations like the United States.

Update (11/8 – 6:37 p.m.): the article has been updated with MediaMarkt’s statement Spain.