Christmas is synonymous with excesses and too much food. This is why the vast majority of us are afraid of gaining weight at this time of year. For this reason, this time we want to stop at some exercises that we can do at home without the need for material.

Staying active during this time is a good option for burn calories and balance excess of foods that we usually have at this time of year.

To achieve this, we are going to stop at a very simple routine that will combine different types of exercises that will keep us active at home, burning calories without even realizing it.

These are exercises that what they are looking for is to keep us active without effort, at the same time that they will help us to tone the muscles of the body. For this, it will be enough to allocate a few minutes a day to achieve good results.

Staying active without effort is one of the objectives of this exercise routine at home, which we can do with our own weight

At the end of the day, what we must do is stay active in order to keep up with the training rhythmWell, at this time, most of them stop attending training in the usual way, and that is why it is good to have a plan B. A simple routine will help us to be active.

Increase the pulsations and put all the muscles of the body to work it is essential to achieve a good result. It seems little, but it is a good way to be active and to ensure that Christmas is not so bad for our body.

For this we are going to stop at a series of exercises that we can do without the need for machines to achieve the desired effect. All of them put a large part of the body’s muscle groups to work, and together they are very beneficial to achieve a good effect.

Jumping jacks to activate metabolism

First of all we are going to stop at the exercise known as Jumping Jacks. To start the routine and warm up is a good choice. With this exercise we will be able to increase the pulsations, accelerate the metabolism and burn more calories.

To do this, we will stand, looking straight ahead. In this posture, with arms relaxed on each side of the body, we are going to make a simple but effective move.

The movement consists of jumping and opening the legs laterally and raising the arms to the sides above the head

This movement will consist of jump while we spread our legs and spread them sideways, while raising the arms laterally above the head. We do all this movement at the same time, to descend and return to the initial position, and repeat the same movement again.

Squats without weight raising the arms

As a second alternative we are going to stop at the squats without weight raising arms in front. We will simply stand up, facing forward with our feet slightly apart, to be able to perform the descent of the squat.

The back is straight throughout the exercise, and we are going to bring our arms to the front to help us maintain our balance while we rest and climb at all times.

We are going to bring the arms to the front to maintain balance, while we descend with the whole body, while we keep our back straight

For this, what we are going to do is bring your butt back on the descent, while flexing your knees and hips. We are going to concentrate the tension in the muscles of the legs and the buttocks, which will be the ones that will withstand the descent and ascent at all times.

Spiderman push-ups to keep activating the body

In third position we are going to stop at the exercise known as Spiderman push-ups. With them we will work the pectorals and the lateral abdominals. To do this, we will place ourselves face down, with both hands placed on the floor at chest height.

The body will be straight during exercise, and we will only support ourselves by the tips of our feet to the ground. To begin we will do it from the ground, and by raising the whole body through the action of pectorals and arms.

It is important to bring the legs laterally by bending the knee, and trying to touch the armpit with it. This is how we will work the pectoral and the lateral muscles of the abdomen

When performing this movement, what we are going to do is also lraise one leg laterally, to try to touch the armpit. With the other we remain leaning on the ground. When performing this movement, what we are going to activate is the lateral part of the abdomen. When descending we will return to the initial position, and when we rise we will carry out the same movement with the opposite side and so on.

Shoulder curls

Fourth, we are going to focus on the exercise known as Shoulder curls. This is practically focused on the muscles of this part of the body, although it is very effective and does not need any material to perform.

We will stand with our feet apart and resting on the ground by the tips. The hands will be supported to the floor by the palms, and the posture will be making an inverted V with the body.

The posture consists of an inverted V, for which we will raise the butt to the maximum, and thus concentrate the tension on the shoulders

To get it we will raise the butt to the maximum. In this position, and activating the shoulder muscles, we will make a descent and ascent of the whole body. The movement will be slow and controlled to have the maximum impact on the part worked.

Back row with towel

In fifth position we are going to stop on an exercise that will help us to work the dorsal part, it is about Towel rowing. To increase tension and improve movement, we are going to use a simple towel as a guide.

To do this, we will sit on a chair, with our arms stretched forward, gripping a towel tightly with both hands. In this position, with your back straight, and looking straight ahead, what we are going to do is a simple movement.

We will grab a towel, which will help us to perform a movement that will activate the dorsal muscles to the maximum

This movement It will consist of drawing the towel towards us without bending the elbows and without advancing or bending the back. Simply what you have to do is to concentrate the dorsal muscles, by activating the scapulae. The movement will be slow and concentrated, so that we activate the muscles of the back to the maximum to achieve the best results.

These five exercises are simple and easy for any of us to do. It will simply help us achieve the best results during the holidays and thus get a good party and a better vacation.

At first glance it is a simple routine, but if we do it daily, the problem of excesses on these dates will be much less, and lthe achievement of objectives will be greater. You just have to be consistent and perform each movement well.

