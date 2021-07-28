Several hundred prototypes of the new 2023 BMW 7 Series are in testing all over the world. And, at least, only one of them has already taken an important step in its development. For the first time, one of the test units mounts the production rear light clusters, which you can see in this spy photo.

To this day, it is the most revealing spy photo of the hundreds of them that we have seen of the new BMW 7 Series 2023, and the electric variant of the i7. The new flagship of the Bavarian saloon range accumulates just over a year in testing, since it was seen for the first time aboard a transport truck already with the production bodywork but with all the provisional lights and lamps.

The usual in the earliest stages of BMW development. But this spy photo already shows an important step in this set-up program since, for the first time, one of the test units has already features production taillights. And they look more than good, despite the camouflage. Some pilots who will follow the same style of the debuts in the BMW iX. Two very thin stripes that bite off part of the back cover leaving the central part for the ‘Bayerische Motoren Werke’ logo.

One of the prototypes of the new BMW 7 Series 2023 in tests / Photo: Motor.es

The BMW 7 Series 2023 will inherit features of the new BMW iX

Hunted while a technical stop to recharge the battery on board, possibly of a plug-in hybrid version, the pity is not having an image of the front, because the usual thing in these advances is that all the optical groups are mounted. And, without a doubt, an uncovering of the front would clarify the modern design of this area. What is clear is that the new electric SUV is one of the sources of inspiration for this luxury saloon.

The image also shows the door panel without camouflaging, a piece that we have also seen before in other spy photos and that will present the controls for adjusting the electric front seats, in the style of the Mercedes S-Class. A more minimalist design outside and inside, as it will feature the new large curved screen which is spreading across the range, also debuted on the iX.

The BMW 7 Series is a model 2023, as it will be presented at the end of next year, so its development is progressing although it still has a long way to go. The firm will ensure that it is once again one of the standards in technology, counting on advanced autonomous driving features, among many other comfort features that will be inherited from Rolls-Royce. A few months after its commercial launch, the i7 will also arrive, an electric with a standard main design but with its own features that will offer a great autonomy and high performance.