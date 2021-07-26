It seems that Microsoft will continue to bet on the Surface Duo and would already be preparing the launch of a new Android device with the same style. Foldable, with a minimum thickness but it would end one of the problems of its first version. Surface Duo 2 would have a triple camera.

Surface Duo 2, triple camera and a problem to solve

The team, emerged from Movial, led by Panos Panay would have solved mediocre camera theme by incorporating a module triple camera, like most current smartphones. The problem is that we would lose the ability to fold the device altogether.

As you can see in the images these cameras would look like a simple addition to one of the parts of the device and they would not integrate with the rest of the device. A small inconvenience for the multiple uses that had been announced at the time.

It is unclear where these images originated, but from Windows Central have confirmed that the photos in question are legitimate. Surface Duo 2 has three external cameras consisting of a wide angle, a telephoto lens, and a standard lens. The photos also reveal that the device could be offered in a glass finish in black and white colors. They also show that the fingerprint reader has been removed and it has probably been embedded in the power button, and the USB-C port is now centered on the right side of the device.

Microsoft plans to introduce the Surface Duo 2 during the month of October updating its specifications with 2021 hardware. This would include a processor Snapdragon 888, 5G and NFC for wireless payments. The device appears to be a major leap forward in hardware over the first Surface Duo, which is shipped with outdated specs and without any differentiating elements beyond its design.

In this second iteration we hope that Microsoft will be able to adjust the price to compete against other products on the market. In this way, the Surface Duo could be more relevant in the market and compete against other devices.