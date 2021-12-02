Several of the most respected voices in contemporary cinema and in the history of the big screen have recently referred to the boom from superhero movies; in particular, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The dispute is divided between those who defend them and those who reject them as they are considered films of dubious quality. In recent times, perhaps the most obvious faces of these poles may be Martin Scorsese and James gunn. This discussion has been joined Stellan Skarsgård, one of the protagonists of Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021), adding another factor to the discussion.

Skarsgård played one of the main villains of Dune, Vladimir Harkonnen. During the first installment of this franchise, a good part of the story relied on him and his influence within the narrative universe posed by the production, inspired by the work of Frank Herbert, published in 1965. Beyond Skarsgård’s role within Dune, It should be remembered that the Danish actor participated in several Marvel superhero films as the scientist Dr. Selvig. At the same time, he has an extensive career in independent cinema.

Why should you take the above into account? Because it is an authoritative voice, who does not have the prestige of industry icons like Scorsese but, as the director, he also knows different layers of the industry. Returning to the controversy about films inspired by superhero narratives, Skarsgård points out his criticisms of the system rather than of the narratives of this type of production.

What did Stellan Skarsgård say about the commercial dynamics of contemporary cinema?

Before referring to Marvel productions, Stellan Skarsgård described part of the context in which films that do not belong to the large commercial circuits take place. He did it during an interview with The Guardian. In it, the actor explained, “I have nothing against superhero movies. I’ve been to a couple of them and I think they have a place.” The actor refers to his passage through Thor and Avengers. To this comment, Skarsgård added:

“The problem is that the same system that allows eight people to accumulate half of the world’s wealth amplifies the power of market forces, so small independent cinemas hardly exist outside of big cities“.

Delving into this point regarding superhero movies, Skarsgård insisted:

“There are no distribution channels for those mid-budget movies that have the best actors, the best scripts, because you can’t spend three million dollars on a campaign of marketing. When cinemas make room for them, they give them a week, and if they don’t give a profit for a week, goodbye. ”

Criticisms of Marvel superhero movies

From Stellan Skarsgård’s point of view, The problem is not the construction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and another similar one, but the concentration of cinematographic spaces and superhero films in a few hands. During the aforementioned interview, the actor commented:

“I think we should have the Marvel movies and more ‘roller coaster’ movies. And we should have other movies, too. And there comes the sad part: when market forces kick in, the studios fall into the hands of companies at the same time. that they do not care to invest in movies or toothpaste, as long as they have 10% of benefits. ”

Within the recognized voices that They have already ruled on the matter, include Francis Ford Coppola, Jane Campion and Ridley Scott, who have questioned the boom in this type of production, in particular the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along these lines, Stellan Skarsgård may pose a more interesting edge of the debate than the polarization between good and bad.