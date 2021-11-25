A promo would confirm the Spider-Verse

With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home Just a few weeks away, the rumors about the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have gotten louder and louder. Now, a fan assures that a piece of official promotional material confirms the return of at least one of these actors.

Recently, the user known as Dom, shared a promotional for this tape that was in a brochure of Barkbox, a monthly subscription service full of toys for pets. Here you can see part of Tobey Maguire’s costume. This is just a small section of Spider-Man’s head, which is in black and white.

While this costume is a bit difficult to see, Any Spider-Man fan will immediately notice the difference with Tom Holland’s outfit. The Maguire version has more defined lines and his eyes are much larger compared to the current model.

If true, it seems that Marvel and Disney missed an image that would confirm the rumors that have circulated for months. As always, it’s best to wait until the premiere, and perhaps lower expectations in case the appearance of the two additional Spider-Man’s doesn’t come true.

On related issues, in Mexico this film will be released earlier. Similarly, it seems that Daredevil’s appearance has been leaked in No way home.

Editor’s Note:

We all know that these two actors appear in some form or another on the tape. However, it is better to go to the movies with a different mindset. Not only will this make the arrival of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire a huge surprise, but it can also avoid disappointment if this doesn’t happen.

Via: Dom