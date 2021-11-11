The family business enjoys particular characteristics that distinguish it from the rest, since two totally opposite realities coincide in it, such as the family and the company. While in the business world everything tends to be measured, with the goal of achieving certain objectives, such as generating profits for shareholders, the family is guided by blood ties, feelings, emotions, respect and values ​​of a normally subjective nature. Therefore, when both systems are brought together under the figure of the family business, it is necessary to design an instrument that is capable of anticipating and anticipating any future source of problems among members of the business family. We call this tool family protocol.

Basically, a family protocol is a document that establishes the internal rules of the company to facilitate the relationship between the family and the business. Therefore, it is well known that it is a valuable tool to promote the continuity and success of the family business, whose effectiveness will largely depend on the correct preparation and application of its protocol.

The purpose of the family protocol is to create a project between the family and the company that motivates and seeks unity among its members. As explained above, and before creating and developing the protocol, a lot of time for dialogue and consensus is necessary between the members involved, since the decisions made during this time will be those that will be reflected in the protocol.

Like any process that seeks to be carried out effectively, the development of a family business protocol requires a series of phases. Carrying them out in order is important so that, at the end of the process, all family members feel comfortable with the results obtained. On the other hand, experts recommend always requesting the figure of an independent advisor, as it will provide an objective view and, being alien to the family, will be prepared to separate the personal from the professional.

To make it, it is not enough to follow the models adopted by the family protocols of other companies; Although these can serve as an example, the proven experience shows that its realization is a little more complex, since each company will have its own needs and will be made up of a very specific group with its own needs. For the elaboration of a family protocol, it is essential to have expert help: the help of a professional external to the family business can guarantee the much-needed objectivity when proposing the family protocol, as well as guide the steps to follow. throughout all stages, from the initial diagnosis to its development, signature and implementation.

Each family protocol must be adapted to the company: it is of particular interest for the business family to develop its own protocol, which means that it is necessary to avoid both systematized processes and any other method that is not based on family involvement. for the achievement of a consensus. Listening to and attending to the particular needs of the business family will guarantee a successful and successful application.

Although each family protocol will set its own rhythm during the preparation, some stages – which I will describe below – are essential to achieve a greater probability of success in its preparation and implementation:

Diagnosis. The process where the family and business situation is analyzed. Through confidential interviews with relatives and the study of financial statements, statutes, wills and other documents that may be relevant, it is determined whether or not the family is in a position to develop a family protocol at the time of diagnosis.

Protocol process. Through family meetings – lasting 4 to 6 hours – the family members involved discuss and reach agreements that are drafted to be, or not, approved. This phase can take quite a long time and is the most complex, since it does not end until all members of the family have reached a consensus on all the agreements discussed. Reaching unanimous consensus from debate and dialogue is not always possible, but in any case, it should not be forgotten that the objective of the protocol is to help professionalize and motivate the family, promoting communication and improving coexistence between this and the business.

Implementation. Once the dialogue and consensus processes have been completed, the legal documents are drawn up to implement the agreements embodied in a written document. This stage is complex, inversely related to the degree of professionalization of family management, that is to say: the more organized the family business was previously, the less expensive the implementation will be. This is so because the agreements usually bring about structural and organizational changes, a redefinition of roles and other aspects that cannot be implemented overnight, but require a transition from the initial situation to the desired one. Bearing this in mind is important for all family members to manage their own expectations about the outcome of the protocol.

The implementation of the protocol will be after its signature. Once developed – which also includes the inclusion of some legal documents that require their relevant signatures – it will be time to apply it. Experience tells us that the most difficult thing in the implementation of this regulation is to generate new habits of behavior and respect the new rules that make us democratize information. This could generate some resistance, however, family members must force themselves to comply with it and help each other to respect it. Thus, the business family will be managed so that they can enjoy that treasure hidden in its structure and pass it on from generation to generation.

Incorporation into the family business culture. It is one of the last phases. In it, it is audited and it is verified that what is agreed in the written document is incorporated into family and business life: the family council works, the incorporation of successors is being done as planned, all family members have internalized the protocol and his role within the company and, when disputes arise, he is approached to resolve them.

Each protocol is made to measure, confidentially, because in addition to constituting a tool, it ends up becoming a private document for internal use. For its realization, both professional advice and predisposition on the part of family members are needed to bring positions closer and draw a path that allows walking together for the benefit of both business and family systems.

