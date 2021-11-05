A problem that nobody takes responsibility for

Windows it is an operating system that has had its lights and shadows. Microsoft has typically been quick finding problems and giving solutions, although they have not always worked. With the dismissal from the team of QA (Quality Assurance) on 2014 the quality of Windows updates has diminished, which causes a considerable increase of the failures you are currently experiencing.

However today I come to talk about a problem quite worrying, Which affects thousands of teams that have Intel processors of 6th generation onwards and they use integrated graphics. And apparently to seem to Intel and Microsoft they don’t care enough. Or at least it is what it seems.

DWM… what?

Many will ask What do they mean these acronyms. DWM (Desktop Window Manager) is known as the Windows window manager that takes care of draw the application interface and the operating system. Debuted in Windows Vista for the first time replacing the old DCE (Desktop Composition Engine), who was in Windows Xp and earlier.

The main novelty with respect to DCE, the thing is DWM could make use of the graphics hardware acceleration for the Windows user interface and its programs. This has been constantly evolution in later versions of Windows … until the arrival of Windows 10.

And starting with Windows 10, what happened? As we have commented, due to the lost from the department of QA, Windows is no longer so deeply tested. And during Windows 10 development and especially in the implementation of Acrylic, Microsoft has spoiled severely the operation of the DWM. This has caused the performance of Acrylic is noticeably worse than that of your distant relative, Aero Glass. It has also caused various graphical problems and memory leaks in the process. The latter is what we are going to discuss in this article.

An important bug, more than 1 year old

The bug I’m talking about is more simple what it seems like. With a normal use from the computer after a few hours, it is observed how the DWM begins to consume large quantities RAM memory exceeding GB. A consumption completely out of the ordinary. In the case of not being detected will continue to consume until the computer runs out memory and close it from forced way. But without first suffering a major regression on the performance of the equipment while the leak occurs.

This problem started to occur in version 27.20.100.8587 Intel GPU driver published in August 2020. And a little over a year later a solution has not been fully published functional. In cases normal both Intel and Microsoft (or some of the parties) would review the problem, make a thorough investigation and they would fix it in a while Estimate. But this case is a bit different.

Intel and Microsoft don’t even have it on their lists of known issues, lack of interest in fixing it?

I regard Microsoft as the worse in this case. This bug has been reported in numerous occasions on Twitter and especially in the Opinion Center more than 1000 votes. There has only been one answer from a Windows engineer 4 months ago thanking the report and suggesting to post methods to recreate the problem. After that, a absolute silence.

Usually When there is a Windows bug or a bug caused by Windows drivers, it is usually report on the Insider builds or Windows cumulative builds changelog. For example in Windows 10 (20H1) there was a problem with the audio drivers of Conexant and Microsoft documented it in their bug list acquaintances. They also did the same a while ago when there was a problem with the readers SD card Realtek, present in many teams.

But in this case you will not find no mention of the bug in list of known errors of compilations Insider or in cumulative to channels stable. There are some mentions of memory leaks in the DWM but they are not related to this since they are level leaks general, you do not specify in Intel graphics. It is as if Microsoft will not consider that the bug is important, as if did not exist.

On the part of Intel I also consider that they have not acted as should, although at least we have more information specific that they are working to fix the problem. But there is also a silence partial since although they communicate the progress in the forum, in their list of known errors there are no not a single mention.

This problem was reported on the Intel forum a 23 Aug 2020 by a user claiming that he suffered memory leaks in your DWM with the latest upgrade GPU driver. It quickly began to fill with interactions of multiple users suffering from the same problem and Intel began to investigate the source of the problem.

At first they began to put off regarding the problem. They accused the problem of the use of compilations Insider Preview or to some problem in the installation Windows since they did not get reproduce the problem. After a few months they finished acknowledging the problem, but with a nuance: blamed Microsoft for the problem by suggesting report the problem to them. They also did not consider it of great importance since according to Intel, it affected some few configurations / users.

The truth is that it was not a small number of users. As time has passed the forum has received more users reporting the same failure. Also in social networks like Reddit they have echoed the problem. And as of today Intel still does not Add this bug in your list of known bugs which it posts alongside the GPU driver change list.

After reporting during consecutive months on the forum, they finally got an Intel worker to get play the problem. It seemed that this finished at once, since at the beginning of September it was reported that a solution and it seemed to work. Looked like. And finally they release the version 30.0.100.9922 with the problem solved.

As it turned out did not fix anything. And it just fixed nothing but made things worse. In my case, the memory leak happened more often than before. Other users suffered forced closures of the DWM and some directly left their computers in a state unusable, having to force the shutdown.

Intel is currently testing another solution for fix all active problems with the DWM, asking patience. We don’t know if this will be the definitive, and will end this problem at once, or instead they will return to worsen things even more. It is also necessary to clarify that the graphs more powerful Intel as Iris Plus or the current Iris Xe, are not affected For this problem.

Who is to blame for all this?

It may seem that the fault is totally Intel, still seeing the minimal reaction by Microsoft. But in this case it’s not all black and white, since we do not know exactly the terms that Intel has in this case. Looking at all of Microsoft’s history of problems with the DWM I wouldn’t rule out that share part of the blame.

It would not be the first time that a driver manufacturer has to deal with some Microsoft problem. Drivers that work correctly stop working with a upgrade Windows, and the manufacturer has to apply a workaround to solve. Come on, the problem had occasioned Microsoft but the manufacturer has had to solve it in the best possible way.

Too could be intel’s fault since only this happens to them. But this has to do with a technology that Intel uses in its integrated cards that AMD and NVIDIA do not use. Is about DVMT.

DVMT (Dynamic Video Memory Technology) is an Intel technology that allows dynamically adapt RAM memory that uses the built-in graph to use as video memory. In this way they ensure a better performance on integrated cards. In the case of AMD book one fixed quantity RAM memory in its integrated graphics. And in the case of NVIDIA choose to use the VRAM that integrates the graphics card.

This is not the first time that Microsoft has caused failures to this dynamic memory technology at the same time that they have made modifications in the DWM. This is not to say that Microsoft only be the culprit. I prefer to talk about a guilt mixed between the two: in the case of Microsoft for having an environment very unfavorable, and in the case of Intel for reacting late and bad to a major bug.

A problem that can cause a bad image to Windows 11

Does this bug affect only Windows 11? On the contrary. This bug affects numerous versions of Windows 10, specifically at 20H1 and higher. But it also affects Windows 11, and a situation may happen a little unlucky.

Manufacturers will begin upgrade the drivers of the equipment compatible with Windows 11 including the graph. When users update to Windows 11, at some point they will find with this annoying bug. And there’s a good chance they blame Windows 11 for this. claiming that this it was not happening before updating. And really It is not a problem Windows 11, but users will be left with that feeling and they will revert to Windows 10.

Concluding with the article, Intel and Microsoft should show more than ever before the threat of the new ARM-based Macs and Chromebook. And for Microsoft, the goal is for people love Windows again. But honestly with these problems, it makes us quite complicated by users love it as spoil experience, and especially when these are ignored during too much time.