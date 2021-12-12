A Spanish prisoner went viral when his TikTok account became known, where he creates content as if he were not deprived of liberty and shows his more than 6 thousand followers what his day to day in jail is like.

The man, held in the Aranjuez prison, managed to smuggle a smartphone and got on the trend of social networks.

Is about Danielo dalton, who is also followed on the platform for his attractive appearance; however, most of them are questions such as: “why are you in prison?” and “what did you do?” those that abound in the comments of their clips.

In one video, for example, he shows the gym where he exercises with the other prisoners, while in another, one of the most popular on his profile, he shows the type of food they are given.

“Do you see that this is food? The lentils that have the black one, the fillet all tempered, the pisto, well me, the pear from La Rioja … But good and what is this food! Chacho, what is this? Scoundrels!”He yells from his cell.

Another of the videos that caused a sensation on social networks and was shared on Facebook and Twitter accounts gives more signs of his imprisonment. Danielo is shown in the gym of the prison, with reggaeton music in the background, doing his physical routine regardless of displaying his mobile.

According to a Madrid media, Prison officials have complained to government authorities about the lack of people to monitor the inmate’s moduless, then, they say, they are overwhelmed and this generates, in addition to an escalation of violence and daily aggressions, that relatives and prisoners introduce prohibited devices such as mobile phones, as in this case.

This is the case of Danielo Dalton, who boasts of having sneaked in a smartphone and having all the entertainment amenities that it can offer him in seclusion.

According to the Madrid media, apparently this tiktoker is in module 1 of the jail for an issue related to drug trafficking, so it was an official who recognized him on the social network and reported it on his account from Twitter.

“That’s how grown the staff is, the inmates are at ease, the videos have come to me through wasap, but come on they come from TikTok… this is on the way to absolute disaster ”. I do not know in which center it is, I do not know if it is serving a weekend sanction and if so if they allow it to be served in the cell there, but what we are living in #prisons It is made of fireworks, searches with slight disorder … mobiles at close range.#prisons“, Writes the user anonymously.

According to the Madrid Penitentiary Regulations, “introducing a mobile phone implies deprivation of exit permits for two months, limitation of oral communications for one month and deprivation of walks and common recreational events from three days to at least one month”, therefore that Danielo Dalton could face serious penalties for the 33 videos he has posted.

