Iztapalapa is close to having a new electric transportation system: the Elevated trolleybus, which according to information from the capital government, will transfer 76,000 people a day and will benefit more than 130,000 users; However, this morning the construction works suffered a mishap.

During the early hours of this Wednesday, a piece prefabricated I know slid off the platform that transported it, which caused a cut in the circulation of Ermita-Iztapalapa Avenue at the height of Enriqueta Camarillo, reported the Ministry of Works and Services of the Government of Mexico City (Sobse).

As a result of this, the circulation of this avenue in the west direction is closed. With the help of cranes, the Sobse is working to move it and free circulation as soon as possible; not obtained, the Secretary of Works and Services, Jesús Esteva Medina, who is coordinating the maneuver on the site, estimated that the removal of the piece will take between eight and 10 hours.

In a meeting with the media, the official explained that the piece slipped was a 300-ton, 30-meter long girder that would be used for the construction of the Trolleybus. What’s more, ruled out people injured by the incident.

“The inhabitants of Mexico City are waiting for the capital government to inaugurate the Elevated Trolleybus, especially the residents of Iztapalapa,” said the capital government through an information card.

