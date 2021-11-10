Before I start to see Dopesick: story of an addictionPlease be aware of the following: during 2019 136 people died in America every day due to an opioid overdose. On average, that cause is equivalent to 70% of overdose deaths in that country. That is part of the context in which this Hulu series enters and that Disney will distribute in different regions. The production is inspired by the book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy (2018) by Beth Macy. It is a painful, but not explicit, story that tackles the subject with great subtlety without ceasing to be critical.

To accompany a story of such dimensions, Dopesick has a solid cast of actors led by Michael Keaton (Dr. Samuel Finnix), Michael Stuhlbarg (Richard Sackler) and Rosario Dawson (Bridget Meyer). Through them, along with Peter sarsgaard (Rick Mountcastle), Will poulter (Billy Cutler) and Kaitlyn dever (Betsy Mallum), the different stages of the problem are channeled. This involves from the big pharmaceutical companies to the doctor of a people forgotten by God, passing through the medical visitors, lawyers and security forces who perceive something strange.

If it were a question of choosing one character over another, you could think long and hard. Each holds an important part of the story. One and the other are essential. That is a triumph of the series: no character has a minor role in the great story; even those who do not have more space, at least during the first three chapters (of a total of 8) find sense at some point. The message of Dopesick it is clear: the problem resonates with everyone in one way or another.

‘Dopesick‘, addictions and stigmatized communities

So far, Dopesick it could be understood as a monothematic story about addiction. If so, it would be enough. The drama is as complex as it is relevant. However, the story does not stop there. The series, created by Danny Strong, executive produced by Michael Keaton, takes different perspectives to give the initial plot different dimensions.. The success makes the narrative have multiple ramifications, which in this case should be understood as consequences.

Dopesick

Within them, at least until the third chapter, the most obvious are the following:

The impact of medicine in remote villages.

The conservative side of American society.

Part of the problems that the LGTBIQ + community is going through (and its relationship with the previous point).

The ethical pulses present in professions such as that of a medical visitor.

All of them are integrated through the main argument, opioid addictions in the United States. The detail is that the reality of each of those involved means that this narrative axis has different consequences. Therefore, a kind of album is established about the different victims, while those responsible for the production of this type of medicine are oblivious to the drama.

Criticism of pharmaceutical corporations

Dopesick: story of an addiction exposes part of the universe that are the Big phama. While actor Michael Keaton may get the best reviews, he is rightly not the only one who deserves recognition. Michael Stuhlbarg, playing Richard Sackler, achieves a character that is as intimidating as it is disturbing. He is the main person in charge of the drug that is generating the addiction. In his eagerness to resolve personal issues, he gives himself over to the cause of positioning the drug regardless of any aspect. This duality, the fragility of the person and the ruthless ambition of the entrepreneur, make up an important role that is very well interpreted.

The initial criticism, developed through the exposition of the companies’ methods (campaigns and manipulations to the medical visitors), has a local resonance. It is a story set in the United States. However, it goes a little deeper by contrasting with Germany, where there are a series of policies and regulations that prevent this type of practice from developing as in the United States, according to the series. The questioning does not stop there. In a couple of lines, they talk about a cultural problem that, perhaps, would be for another series. All of this is handled with effective seasonal jumps and remarkable photography. Every detail is well cared for within this production.

Although at first the rhythm Dopesick it is slow, dense and necessary to present the characters and paint the context, it grows until it generates a kind of void for the next episode: “I want to see it.” Yes, as if it were a drug. Only this is going directly to different possible reflections on what, perhaps, is one of the most important public health problems today.