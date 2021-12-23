In recent years and especially these last two, The term shopper marketing has gained popularity in various areas of retail worldwide.

Despite being very popular today, its meaning is not well known to many and lies in understanding when a consumer recognizes a need and is willing to make the purchase.

Shopper marketing is a profession within the general branch of marketing dedicated to studying and influencing the decisions of buyers in the place where the sale takes place, whether virtual or physical to help in the construction of a brand. All this with the aim of improving the shopping experience, based on the perception of customer behavior.

Shopper marketing a growth opportunity for retailers

According to data from Statista, As of 2021, Amazon was the world’s most valuable retail brand with an estimated brand value of approximately US $ 254 billion. But brands like Taobao, an online shopping website brand owned by Alibaba, came in third, with a brand value of $ 53.3 billion.

Given these data, there are many other retail brands that have grown over time, but also thanks to the application of strategies such as shopper marketing.

This form used to improve the shopping experience is also known as any marketing stimulus designed to persuade the consumer to buy. As well as moving a consumer towards a shopping path.

How shopper marketing works

To know how this figure works in a brand, you have to understand the difference between buyers and consumers.

It is about the same person but at different times; for example, consumers become buyers when they decide to buy something. But also consumers are open to stimuli, interact with brands and receive information, while buyers recognize a need and decide to make a purchase to meet this need.

Specialists ensure that this process begins with a purchase and ends with the post-purchase stage, where the figure of shoppers enters to evaluate their positive or negative experience. Given this reaction, if the buyer is satisfied, there may be the option of a buyback, but if he is not satisfied, it can generate a negative opinion that can be spread to other consumers.

Applying this strategy with the figure of a Marketing Shopper will help you better understand your customer’s buying process and thus you can analyze consumer behavior, as well as allow your company to refine and redirect its sales strategy.

In this sense, some studies assure that the shopper marketing is a fast growing industry and its investment is increasing faster than the investment in online advertising.

“Many companies are investing in analytics because they realize that improved analytics could help marketers optimize their marketing mix and save money. Furthermore, the creation of loyalty programs based on purchase data and customer segmentation generates better results ”, say experts.

Marketers also argue that by using online data, in-store data, app data, location information, and predictive analytics, personalized recommendations can be displayed and better predict how consumers will respond to marketing strategies.

You can also read:

Chart of the day: The most used digital channels in marketing worldwide

5 essential rules to improve your influencer marketing

Everything you need to know in social media marketing explained in this book