It’s been a couple of months since maestro Paul Verhoeven brought to our cinemas his acidic — and torrid— ‘Benedetta’, which has been raising blisters and passions alike since its stint at festivals like Cannes. But if, as a server, you are devoted to the filmmaker, don’t worry, because you already have a new project in hand; and things couldn’t look better.

Intrigue, danger and a little bit of sex

As it transpired during an interview with Moviemaker, Mr. Verhoeven will meet with screenwriter Edward Neumeier, who signed the librettos for those two jewels entitled ‘Robocop’ and ‘Starship Troopers’, to shape ‘Young Sinner’; a political thriller that, according to its head, will be in line with what is seen in titles such as ‘Basic Instinct’.

“I really think that what Neumeier and I want to do right now with this script, ‘Young Sinner’, will be a groundbreaking take on movies like ‘Basic Instinct’ or ‘Fatal Attraction.’ And it won’t add digital elements of all kinds. The least possible “.

For its part, Neumeier shed some light on the premise and tone of the future feature film. Be very careful, because it promises an experience one hundred percent brand of the house.

“‘Young Sinner’ is a political thriller set in Washington DC Our heroine, a young White House employee working for a powerful Senator, will be drawn into a web of international intrigue and danger, and of course there is a little bit too of sex. We’ve been consulting with a former intelligence officer, Ron Marks, who is trying to get us to keep things real about Capitol Hill and the spy business, but the satire always seems to come out when Paul and I work together, so I hope our new adventure have a light tone. “

I don’t know about you, but the combination of the Verhoeven-Neumeier duo, added to the few details that have been revealed so far, has me wanting to lay the glove on ‘Young Sinner’ sooner. Praise the Dutch.