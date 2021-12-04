The invention of the solid wood disc wheel dates back to the late Neolithic Age. This implies the passage of several millennia without a wheel even after the invention of agriculture and pottery. Among American cultures it did not prosper, probably due to the absence of large beasts that could pull vehicles, and because more advanced civilizations occupied rugged terrain.

The oldest indirect evidence of wheeled motion was found in the form of miniature clay wheels north of the Black Sea before 4000 BC From the middle of the 4th millennium BC onwards, the evidence is condensed throughout Europe in the form of toy cars. , representations or grooves.





The wheel as an indicator of success

But the wheel is not only fascinating from a purely archaeological or technological point of view. As Raphaël Meltz shows in A Political History of the Wheel, this object has many more implications, also political. The wheel as the triumph of a centralized and productivist society that has gradually been imposed worldwide. The wheel as a flight forward from a world where speed is the only indicator of success.

Political history of the wheel (Noema)

The wheel, even in today’s world, carries its own risks and threats. In other words, the wheel can also lead to our own extinction. This is how fascinating this tour of such a seemingly bland invention can be.

Is there anything simpler, and cooler, than the wheel? Thousands of years passed since the invention of the first tools until this object was designed that would change our lives forever. But why did the Egyptians disdain it to build their pyramids? Even more surprising: why did no civilization on the American continent use it before the arrival of the Europeans? What if wheel control was a political issue?