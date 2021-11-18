Plaza Garay, in Constitución, where a policeman defended himself from an attack and shot a neighbor

A Police of the City shot this Wednesday a man armed with a knife who wanted to attack him in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Constitución, but, in his defense, the agent also He wounded a neighbor who was passing by with a shot in the arm.

The attack occurred this Wednesday afternoon in the Garay Square, located between Pavón, Solís, Juan de Garay and President Luis Sáenz Peña streets, when the City Police agent attempted to identify a suspect, who wielded a knife and tried to attack him.

Faced with this situation, other officers were alerted, came in support and tried to dissuade the man to put down his aggressive attitude. The suspect ignored it and with the knife he tried to attack one of the policemen who, in his defense, fired three shots with his service weapon.

According to the sources, two bullets hit the aggressor, who was wounded and SAME was responsible for his transfer to a hospital.

But the third shot that the police fired hit the arm of a neighbor who was walking by the place. The man was also assisted by SAME and is out of danger.

The fact is investigated by the Justice that ordered the kidnapping of the security cameras in the area.

News in development …