The Polestar, 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5 are the three new electric models that the Swedish brand will present between 2022 and 2024. The Gothenburg firm is secretly preparing a new electric powertrain, internally referred to as ‘P10’. A very advanced set, and of very high performance, conceived to look at Porsche face to face.

Targeting a certain brand is common among manufacturers. The Swedes at Polestar, dedicated to high-performance electrics, have set a very serious goal, and one that they work conscientiously on. Scandinavians aspire to be the alternative to the desired Porsche, which is working on a new generation of zero-emission models in parallel with combustion, and which will expand the current limited option with the Taycan as the only representative.

It will be for a short time, and in the case of the Swedish brand also because the first completely new electric model will land in mid-2022. It is the Polestar 3, continuing in 2023 with the Polestar 4 and in 2024 with the Polestar 5. The new strategy was revealed by Gregor Hembrough, director of Polestar Americas, in a statement in which he stated that “Polestar wants to be a competitor of Porsche in design , performance and innovation ”.

The Polestar 3, a new generation electric SUV, due to arrive in mid-2022

Polestar works on a sophisticated electric motor with 645 hp

To achieve this goal, Polestar is working on a new electric powertrain with which it will be able to put the Germans on the ropes. For now, it is at a very early stage, as It will debut in the middle of the decade and will do so aboard the future Polestar 5, the high-flying saloon that has already been confirmed and will be the realization of the Precept concept. The new powertrain is known internally as the “P10” and is known to be a very compact group. The electric motor will offer one and a half times the power of the Porsche Taycan engines, so will have a maximum power of 475 kW, equivalent to 645 hp.

The same unit will also add a two-speed automatic gearbox to absorb such an amount of power, and with the virtue that it will be able to disconnect automatically, and depending on the driving conditions, to save battery power and increase efficiency. Hembrough has pointed out that this development It will be own and exclusive to Polestar, so neither Volvo nor Lotus will be able to get their hands on it. Polestar has banned access to the two Premium brands of the Chinese giant Geely, as well as batteries.

The two components will be assembled in a new aluminum space frame type platform, to which the aforementioned brands will not have access either, although they will be able to take advantage of the only development that has been carried out in three bands: the electrical architecture, equipped with a 400 V and 800 V charging system. Only with the first system , 103 kWh battery capacity can be charged to 80% in just under 20 minutes. Polestar will not leave a single detail in the pipeline, as it also considers integrating bidirectional charging and “V2X” with a power of 20 kW. Whatever it takes to unseat Porsche.