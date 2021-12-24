The good is made to wait, sometimes too long.

To those who get up early, God helps them or, at least, gets their Pokémon. Those famous words, pronounced by Professor Oak in the first episode of the Pokémon anime, were the first ones that made many people understand that we will always have to perform some kind of effort to get what we want. The “shiny hunters”, trainers who dedicate their time to get Shiny Pokémon organically, take this effort to the letter and They dedicate everything necessary to obtain the creature they want. Some, like the case shown below, have even led to over 10,000 attempts at Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

That is what has recently lived content creator Calebhart42, which in the postgame Sinnoh was in full session of catch Shiny Legendary Pokémon. In fact, that moment is immortalized in a video in which he shows his effusive reaction after passing 167 tedious hours and up to 10,140 attempts trying to get the epic shiny form of Rayquaza. There is no doubt that, despite the time it took, the end result has brought you such joy that you will not have minded spending so many days on it.

167 HOURS AND 10140 ATTEMPTS LATER WE FUCKING GOT IT BOYS! NEVER GIVE UP! pic.twitter.com/BhCgcda4Z6 – Calebhart42 @ Midgar (@ calebhart42) December 18, 2021

Anyone familiar with the world of Pokémon will know that On November 19, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl were released, two long-awaited and controversial remakes, since they fulfilled the desire of millions of players, but in a way that very few expected: games identical to the original version in terms of story, plot, mechanics and artistic design with graphics that they go to HD and 3D. Of course, despite the criticism, and the fact that the press has praised the game to a lesser extent than in previous installments, the two versions are a real success in sales a month after the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

