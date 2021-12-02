We already have a whopping two weeks with the fourth generation remakes between us. Title much adored by some, reviled by others. but above all, it has been a resounding success in sales. In addition, as a result of the innovations implemented in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, we can enjoy small details such as, for example, power walk through the Amistad Square with the six Pokémon of our team. Thanks to this functionality, in fact, we can meet with most striking images.

One of these prints, the result of which is most satisfying for any coach, is to have the six evolutions of Eevee in the team (Sylveon did not exist in fourth generation). But there is still room for improvement: that these six Pokémon are variocolor, popularly called “shiny”, and that they are like this a complete sight to behold. So he thought Reddit user Thy_Lubej, who wanted to capture on video his remarkable and striking equipment.

For better or worse, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are leaving many moments for posterity, either legally, or in terms of glitches and bugs. As we have taught on previous occasions, these errors allow us to “cheat” by cloning Pokémon, with easy-to-perform mechanics, to freely move our trainer in the middle of a cinematic, resulting in a most hilarious scene. In addition, from that, the multiple glitches are being a complete paradise for speedrunners that, to this day, they can finish the game in just over 30 minutes.

Anyway, as we have seen with this scene from Eevee, the game can also surprise us with The most striking images that stay on schedule. Not all are bugs and glitches, in fact, many of them will only appear if we look for them intentionally, so the game, even though it scored lower than expected, is still enjoyable and an interesting option to return to Sinnoh.