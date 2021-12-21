WISA Woodsatt is the name of the satellite that a Finnish company claims will “go where no wood has gone before.” A satellite that will make history . The mission of this satellite will be to collect data on the behavior and durability of plywood in extreme space conditions.

We don’t think about it very often, but up there there are almost 6,000 artificial satellites circling our planet. Surely everyone is familiar with SpaceX’s Starlink project. A constellation of satellites that seeks to offer Internet all over the world at high speed. Apart from Starlink there are also other satellite projects, the less curious.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has been looking for ideas for future recyclable satellites in space for years. An initiative that is part of the project “Clean Space” . ESA’s intention is that one day these materials could be recycled in space for future missions, perhaps as combustible building material or even food.

The project has been developed by the Finnish space companies Arctic Astronautics and Huld, in association with the forestry company UPM Plywood, a manufacturer of paper, wood and pulp. The satellite is scheduled to launch at the Rocket Lab vehicle in New Zealand later this year.

WISA Woodsatt’s mission is to collect data about the durability of plywood for a long period in space with severe temperatures, radiation etc. If the mission is successful, new possibilities will open up regarding the use of wood in an area of ​​the planet that until then was unknown. The small satellite made from this raw material has sensors and cameras attached and even a selfie stick who will be in charge of recording your entire process. Some of the obstacles that this satellite can face are the heat of the Sun, traveling at 40,000 kilometers per hour, the vacuum and the radiation of space.

The Japanese also work on wooden satellites

A Japanese company together with the University of Kyoto is working on the creation of satellites with a shell made of wood. A material sustainable at the same time that biodegradable.

The company responsible for the research, Sumitomo Foresty, has stated that it is in the process of researching the growth of trees for later planting in space.

“We are very concerned about the fact that all satellites that re-enter Earth’s atmosphere burn out and create tiny alumina particles that will float in the upper atmosphere for many years,” he says. Takao doi, professor at Kyoto University and astronaut, at the BBC. Satellites with wooden casing will burn upon entering the atmosphere and they will leave no trace other than carbon dioxide and water vapor.

“The next step will be to develop the satellite model from an engineering point of view, then we will build the flight model,” adds Professor Doi. They hope to have ready the first satellite in 2023.

Satellites as thin as a folio

Any project to put a satellite into orbit takes years to complete. Precisely for this reason, several companies are working on creating satellites that are much simpler and just as functional. One of the most promising projects in this regard are the NovaWurks HISat, one more set of satellites measuring just a few inches thick. In English it is known by the name of “Satlets”. What makes them really striking, apart from their small dimensions, is that they can be linked together and share resources such as the battery. Although they can work individually, they are designed to work in groups and thus increase their functionalities.

In addition, their design and size make it possible to mass produce which lowers production costs and is simpler and faster to build than other types of satellites. The satellites arrived in space in 2019 inside another satellite, the Excite. They are a modular satellite prototype And, for the moment, they are giving very good results. These results are so encouraging that both NASA and the United States Air Force have several contracts and projects focused on developing more modular satellites of this type.